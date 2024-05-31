Adams residents to vote on almost $10 million budget at town meeting Monday

Residents will consider warrant articles including an over $9.8 million operating budget, $1.2 million sewer enterprise fund, and a $6.3 million budget for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District. Article 27 asks voters in the community of around 8,000 to adopt the Mullin Rule, which would allow town officials to vote on issues involving public hearings even if they have missed a prior session of the process. As it stands, members of Adams’ boards and committees are not allowed to vote on such matters if they have been absent for even a single meeting. Other items include approving easements for bridge and culvert replacement projects, updating dog leash bylaws, and using $250,000 in free cash reserves to lower the tax rate. The meeting is at the Adams Memorial Building at 6pm. You can find the full warrant here.