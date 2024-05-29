Congressman Paul Tonko highlights infrastructure-based community project proposals

New York Congressman Paul Tonko is promoting a new round of earmarks.



The Democrat has selected 15 projects in hopes of bringing nearly $28 million in federal investments to the Capital Region.

Tonko says the projects are meant to revitalize communities and strengthen businesses. Speaking in Albany Tuesday, Tonko highlighted five infrastructure projects in the 20th district.

“When I first entered Congress, they were taking away these opportunities because of some projects that were poorly planned or poorly implemented,” Tonko said. “But that has changed. This process is very ridged, very transparent, and very much accounted for in every step of the process.”

Projects with Tonko’s backing include Lincoln Park upgrades in Albany, which Mayor Kathy Sheehan says build on a 2019 master plan.

“Lincoln Park had been designed about 100 years ago, for a growing immigrant community for a growing working-class community,” Sheehan said. “And with the building of the Empire State Plaza, what a lot of people don't realize is that actually, the front entrance to this park was cut off. And most of the neighborhood that it served had been demolished and people displaced.”

In Glenville, the proposed project would repair and update a more than 70-year-old fire station that no longer meets national fire code standards.

Armand Canestraro, Fire Commissioner and Board Vice Chairperson for the Glenville Hill Fire District, says the station, which serves roughly 5,000 people, poses safety risks to its volunteers.

“The critical repair and renovation costs involved that we've identified in our risk analysis in the following areas: inspection the determination of a scope of renovations that were required, architectural review, engineering, structural compliance, mechanical HVAC and electrical upgrades, sitework septic and water and asbestos removal remediation,” Canestraro said. “We're also looking at remodeling construction and materials to purchase those.”

Scotia Mayor David Bucciferro says during the pandemic, upgrades to the village’s parks were put on the backburner.

“However, they never did take a back burner to use and benefit to the community,” Bucciferro said. “We're a small village, those of you who don't know us, we are 1.7 square miles. We have a population of 7,700 people, which basically means that our three parks along our waterfront, the Mohawk River, are essentially the backyard for our folks that live in the community.”

Bucciferro says the funding could help the village make the park ADA compliant, address a decaying boat launch, and connect it with a nearby trail.

Ballston Spa hopes to repair the village’s crumbling sidewalks. Mayor Frank Rossi Jr. says over the next 10 years, there are roughly $30 million in infrastructure improvements needed. Rossi says if approved, the funding would kickstart upgrades.

“This will give us the ability to get in front of what is already broken, and make sure that we are ready to go into the future,” Rossi Jr. said.

And in the Town of Milton, the funding would be used to expand the town hall. Councilman John Frolish says the upgrade is part of the village’s “reimagine Milton” initiative.

“Very early in our development of “Reimagine Milton,” we knew community input and engagement would be essential,” Frolish said. “The concept of expanding town hall located at the crossroads of Milton Towne Center is direct outgrowth of community participation. It is also outgrowth of over two decades of very intentional community planning for this important commercial hub of our town.”

Frolish says the project includes new meeting facilities, improvements to how residents interact with village offices, and event space.

Other projects include water infrastructure upgrades in Stillwater, Altamont, and Menands. Quality of life community projects are proposed for library and community centers in Mechanicville and Troy. And another category is focused on higher education. Hudson Valley Community College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the University at Albany are also hoping to receive new federal funding.

Tonko says once approved, projects will be monitored and are expected to be completed within a year or two. Tonko adds these projects have already gone through an engineering process and are ready to break ground.

