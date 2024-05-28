"This is our shared history": U.S. Archivist stops at FDR Library as part of national tour

The head of the National Archives and Records Administration recently stopped in Hyde Park, New York as part of a tour of presidential libraries across the U.S. Dr. Colleen Shogan was sworn in as the country’s 11th archivist last year, and has been making the rounds at each of the agency’s 43 locations to help them plan for the future. Her visit to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library served as both a research mission and a public service announcement, as Shogan hopes government records can help remind Americans of their shared history ahead of November's election.

Shogan spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.