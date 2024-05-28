© 2024
Midday Magazine

"This is our shared history": U.S. Archivist stops at FDR Library as part of national tour

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
U.S. Archivist Dr. Colleen Shogan
Jesse King
U.S. Archivist Dr. Colleen Shogan recently stopped by the FDR Presidential Library and Museum as part of a national tour of the agency's locations.

The head of the National Archives and Records Administration recently stopped in Hyde Park, New York as part of a tour of presidential libraries across the U.S. Dr. Colleen Shogan was sworn in as the country’s 11th archivist last year, and has been making the rounds at each of the agency’s 43 locations to help them plan for the future. Her visit to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library served as both a research mission and a public service announcement, as Shogan hopes government records can help remind Americans of their shared history ahead of November's election.

Shogan spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
