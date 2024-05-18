© 2024
Stockbridge to hold annual town meeting on Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Red Lion Inn in the heart of downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Joe Mabel
/
Wikipedia
The Red Lion Inn in the heart of downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The residents of Stockbridge, Massachusetts will meet to vote on a 21-article warrant at their annual town meeting Monday.

Like many communities in Berkshire County, Stockbridge voters are faced with a budget substantially higher than the year prior. At $12.2 million, the fiscal year 2025 spending plan is up roughly $583,000, an increase of around 5%. $3.9 million of the budget is dedicated to Stockbridge’s contribution to the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, almost $110,000 more than it spent in fiscal year 2024. Other issues before Stockbridge residents include a pledge to commit to a Net Zero Carbon Energy objective by no later than 2050 and the establishment of a 25 mph speed limit in thickly settled parts of the town. You can find the full warrant here. The meeting is set to kick off at 6:30 at the town offices.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
