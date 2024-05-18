Stockbridge to hold annual town meeting on Monday

Like many communities in Berkshire County, Stockbridge voters are faced with a budget substantially higher than the year prior. At $12.2 million, the fiscal year 2025 spending plan is up roughly $583,000, an increase of around 5%. $3.9 million of the budget is dedicated to Stockbridge’s contribution to the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, almost $110,000 more than it spent in fiscal year 2024. Other issues before Stockbridge residents include a pledge to commit to a Net Zero Carbon Energy objective by no later than 2050 and the establishment of a 25 mph speed limit in thickly settled parts of the town. You can find the full warrant here. The meeting is set to kick off at 6:30 at the town offices.