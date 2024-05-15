Family that has owned Daily Gazette since 1894 selling to publisher

The family that has owned the Daily Gazette since 1894 is selling the newspaper to its longtime publisher. The Hume-Lind family and the newspaper’s Board of Directors announced they reached a framework of an agreement Wednesday, sayingthe Schenectady institution will be purchased by longtime publisher John DeAugustine.

The newspaper is owned by the family’s fourth and fifth generations. DeAugustine has been publisher since 2013 and has overseen the purchase of a number of regional newspapers in Amsterdam, Gloversville, and the Hudson Valley. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement says a plan that was already under way to sell the Gazette’s building on Maxon Road will proceed even as the newspaper remains based in the Electric City. The newspaper says it has a paid daily circulation of more than 35,000.

According to the announcement, the Gazette’s historical documents and artifacts will be curated and stored locally and the Board of Trustees will remain in place during the transition.