Officials give a progress update on improvements to the Saratoga County Airport

Construction on a new hangar at the Saratoga County Airport is underway.

The project was awarded $27 million from New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. It includes a new terminal and 20,000 square-foot hangar — replacing one built in the 1940s.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said Tuesday the roughly $35 million renovation will be transformative to the county.

“It’s a gateway for companies like General Electric and Global Foundries and other key players in Governor Hochul’s innovation agenda that are truly transforming this entire region. When we look at the level of investments that are occurring in AI, in tech, and all of these other elements, having companies here and utilizing our transportation networks, like this airport—they’re critical. They attract these companies to our area and that’s what creates jobs,” said Dominguez.

The airport is also positioned to attract visitors during peak summer tourism periods for shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center and horse racing season.

“Last year NYRA counted more than one million fans attending the 2023 meet who literally spend hundreds of millions of dollars in this area, stimulating the local economy. And in addition to the Belmont which is going to be here in 2024 and 2025, this airport is surely going to be an incredible site of activity,” said Dominguez.

While the terminal will not be open in time for this year’s June 8th Belmont Stakes, officials say construction will be completed for 2025’s Test of the Champion in Saratoga Springs. The race is being held upstate while Belmont Park is renovated.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Phil Barrett anticipates the airport to have a more than $10 million economic impact on the county.

“So, as people are coming for the Belmont, for the track season, and other business and leisure endeavors, they will see the steel going up and they’ll have first-hand details about the exciting things that are happening hereat the airport so that by the time they return they’re going to have brand-new amenities, new infrastructure, new facilities, and many reasons to come to the airport other than just parking your plane,” said Barrett.

The terminal will feature a food vendor, which Barrett hopes to announce in the coming months, a solar panel array, space to display work by local artists, and car rental services.

Again, Dominguez.

“The project is also building upon other New York State DOT funded projects here on the airport property including the new 6 bay Tee-hangar for aircraft storage and also snow removal equipment building that we’ve got here on sight. These investments truly are signaling to the industry and the business community that there’s room for growth, there’s room for success right here in Saratoga and we want to make sure it all comes to the Capital Region,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez adds the improvements will also ensure first responders have immediate access to aviation facilities.