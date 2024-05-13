Plattsburgh Mayor’s Cup organizers reveal t-shirt and festival plans

Organizers of the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival in Plattsburgh have announced the winner of the t-shirt design competition and outlined events intended to attract visitors to the downtown.

The Sunrise Rotary, which coordinates the Mayor’s Cup Regatta, partnered with CV-TEC on a contest for students to create a t-shirt design for the festival. Digital Production Multimedia Communications instructor Melanie Faville says it’s an opportunity to put their studies in areas such as design, color theory and typography into practice.

“The students learned crucial skills to help put theses shirts together and the best practices of how that was accomplished.”

The festival is on July 6th and Sunshine Rotary past president and Marketing Committee Chair Joanne Dahlen said events will integrate more of the downtown area.

“Plattsburgh is the Lake City and while we loved having the festival at the city beach there’s more to the waterfront than just the beach.”

Land events include an inaugural Poker Run/Walk with stops at downtown businesses.

