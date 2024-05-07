A look at reactions to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders reelection announcement

Independent Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will run for a fourth six-year term. Democratic and Progressive leaders in Vermont are glad to hear the news, but Republicans say it’s time to make a change.

Senator Sanders announced his plan to run for reelection via video Monday.

"Let me thank the people of Vermont from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to serve in the United States Senate,” Sanders said. “It has been the honor of my life. Today I am announcing my intention to seek another term. I have been, and will be if reelected, in a strong position to provide the kind of help that Vermonters need in these difficult times.”

Republican Gerald Malloy lost the 2022 Senate race to Democrat Peter Welch. On December 15th he announced he would run in 2024 for the seat held by Senator Sanders. Malloy says Sanders’ announcement reinforces that the incumbent represents the status quo.

“Take the time and read that announcement very carefully,” advises Malloy. “What it has in there is a lot of more needs to be done. It kind of shows frankly being disconnected from what’s really going on in Burlington and across Vermont. And I think the word that kind of jumps out at me was enough. And it is enough. And I think Vermonters deserve more. He’s had 33 years plus in Congress representing Vermont and results are not there.”

Vermont Progressive Party Executive Director Josh Wronski says party members are excited about Sanders’ announcement and counters that Sanders is making an impact.

“We’re talking about transforming society to a point where working people are actually able to afford to live and thrive,” said Wronski. “And we’re really up against some very, very, very strong headwinds like the largest most powerful corporations and individuals in the world don’t want to see us make progress on these issues. So the fact that Bernie’s still out there, still talking about it, still making progress and still organizing and building a movement to make this change I think is a really positive thing and it is having an impact.”

While Sanders runs as an independent, he caucuses with the Democrats. Vermont Democratic Party Executive Director Jim Dandeneau was not surprised by Sanders’ announcement.

“He’s doing too much good work and there’s too much work left to be done,” Dandeneau said. “He is incredibly active around the state. He’s incredibly visible and quite frankly he’s doing some of the best work of his career in some of the hearings that he’s holding and some of the accountability that he’s pushing on people and in the results that he’s getting.”

Middlebury College Professor of Political Science Bert Johnson expects Sanders to have the advantage in the general election.

“I don’t imagine that it will be a particularly competitive race,” predicts Johnson. “Just the power of seniority and the fact that people know Bernie Sanders. I think one of the things about Vermont is that when people feel like they know you and they’ve trusted you for a long time it’s hard to knock somebody off that pedestal. And this is of course a very liberal democratic state nationally and Sanders has that advantage as well in a presidential election year where Democrats will be mobilizing to turn out the vote.”

Sanders is 82 and is seeking a six-year term, one cycle after octogenarian Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy retired after eight terms. Wronski summarized most views on the age issue.

“He has more energy than the average like 20-year-old campaign staffer,” Wronski laughs. “So I don’t think anyone is really worried about his ability to get the job done.”

In making his reelection announcement, Senator Sanders noted his committee chairmanships and listed issues that need continued work including health care availability and costs; the impacts of climate change; veterans’ health care; women’s rights; education costs; Social Security and Medicare; affordable housing and the Israel-Hamas war.

