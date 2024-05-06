Rensselaer County funding will help bolster Troy’s fading ice rink

Rensselaer County is putting American Rescue Plan Act funding toward revitalizing the ice rink in Troy.

The $2 million in ARPA funding will be used to replace Knickerbacker Arena’s cooling system and pour a new ice surface. Speaking on the rink floor Thursday, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says the money will bring back a much-needed community resource.

“All we really have is Frear Park, and hockey and skating are popular. And right now, we're losing talented kids across the river to other programs like Bethlehem, Saratoga, Clifton Park, we don't want that happening,” McLaughlin said.

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello, a fellow Republican, says the city will be chipping in as well.

“-maybe a few hundred thousand dollars for just an upgrade to the restrooms, the dehumidification system, I'm told, refresh the restrooms, we want a new scoreboard. And then obviously, we want a concession stand out here,” Mantello said.

McLaughlin says the project will expand recreational opportunities for county residents.

“I can guarantee there's some superstars there in Troy that just haven't hit the ice yet, but they're going to figure it out pretty quick. Once we expose them to it, they're going to fall in love with it, then God help their parents because it's super expensive. No, but we're going to help with that too,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin means an equipment swap and community days.

“There's tons of used equipment that's in great shape out there, that we're going to make sure we're utilizing that and get these kids on the ice because part of what we have to do is make sure we have those recreation opportunities for kids,” McLaughlin said.

Steve Kraz is president of the Troy Albany Youth Hockey Association. He agrees: the renovation is much needed.

“After they get into the 10-U programming and up, we've lost kids to some of our partnered associations. And it's because of ice time a lot. We compress a ton of programming into Frear Park and Albany County that helps supplement our program. But we can't offer free skate,” Kraz said.

Knickerbacker Board President Adam Toftegaard says it’s the next step in the park’s long history.

“The park was initially put together in 1936 and it was formed for a place for the residents of Troy to be able to go outside, play, explore sports, develop as individuals. We first entered into an agreement in the 70s with the city of Troy to lease the park out and it’s worked well. ’92, we put the building up. We were sad to see it go down. But now with the county coming on, we're going to be opening up and free skate is going to be back open on Wednesdays,” Toftegaard said.

Mantello says this is just the start. The city wants to reconstruct the park’s pool, closed since 2017.

“The governor put out the official request, we already have monies, ARPA money set aside for the Knick pool. You are going to hear shortly the bids going out for the Knick pool, we're going to need more monies to build that. We have about $4 million of ARPA monies. We're going to need more,” Mantello said.

Mantello says the rink, once fully operational again, could be a major economic driver for the city, noting the success driven by the Hockey Association’s tournaments at Frear Park.

“Whether it be at the Hilton, they're staying overnight, or down at the Marriott or the Franklin, they're filling our hotels from all over. So what this is also going to be is a destination, an economic impact, and the city might not see it directly. But our businesses, small businesses, large and small, are seeing it indirectly,” Mantello said.

McLaughlin says he has fond memories of the rink.

“I still have my skates. I still have my equipment, I mean, I always threaten to join a men's league. I just never get around to it. But I mean, one of the one of my fondest pictures is right there on the bench. My son and I were — one of my sons, Sean, who played a lot of hockey. We were skating in a Stop DWI hockey game here that used to be held here for Netters Fund. So yeah, I'll be back, I'm sure,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin’s completion goal is October.