Tulip Court is announced for Albany’s Tulip Fest

The five finalists for Albany's Tulip Court were introduced Friday.

With tulips in full bloom on a summerlike Friday, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan introduced the finalists at the Moses statue in Washington Park as a preview to the city's signature event, taking place on Mother's Day weekend.

"Our annual three day festival that kicks off really, the spring season into the summer, and that is our 76th annual Tulip Festival," said Sheehan. "So each year, the Tulip Queen, the nominations for Tulip Queen, bring to light the amazing talent that we have here in the Capital Region. History demonstrates that Albany's Tulip Queens and court members go on to take on leadership roles and positions in local organizations and it is an honor to be nominated for this role and truly an accomplishment to be one of the five finalists."

The finalists were chosen from a pool of dozens of nominees by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process based on their volunteer service, commitment to the local community and leadership skills.

The finalist include 21-year-old Labika Baral, an MD/MPH student at Albany Medical College and the University at Albany. The Watervliet resident currently works as a Nepali English medical interpreter and is active in the Albany New York Nepalese Society.

"The 76th annual Albany Tulip Festival begins on State Street Friday, May 10 with the traditional Dutch street scrubbing. Mayor Sheehan will lead a procession from City Hall and read the official Tulip Festival proclamation kicking off the weekend festivities," said Baral.

Recognized as the University at Albany's outstanding senior for the class of 2023, 22-year old Albany resident Shayla Farris is a two-time graduate of UAlbany with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development, a concentration in higher education, leadership and policy with a minor in English and a Master of Science in general education. Farris says the coronation of the 76th Albany Tulip Queen takes place Saturday the 11th at the Lake House,

“A leader is nothing without the team that’s behind them. So, whoever’s crowned, I think it’s a great opportunity and we’re all still going to do great work as a collective,” Farris said.

18-year old Ryleigh Hotaling of Delmar is a graduating from the Academy of Holy Names, set to begin her nursing studies at Russell Sage College this fall. “This moment to me is so incredible and I’m so excited for the future that we have together and these girls standing next to me, we’ve created such a bond. We’ve only known each other for a week and I just feel like we’re going to accomplish so much in the future and I’m just so excited,” Hotaling said.

Hotaling has volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities and serves as an ambassador and teen board member.

19-year-old Julianna Tourangeau of Selkirk currently works as an EMT while attending Siena College as a biology major with aspirations of becoming a doctor.

"Saturday evening hosts the elegant tradition of the Royal tulip ball at the Albany Capital Center, benefiting the mayor's capital city fund at United Way of the Greater Capital Region. This event will mark our first official appearance as the 2024 tulip queen and court," said Tourangeau.

Naishaly Vélez Galán and her family migrated to Albany from Puerto Rico in 2006. She is a graduate of the University at Albany with a Bachelor of Arts in theater and sociology with a minor in film studies.

"Sunday at Tulip Festival is a capital district Mother's Day tradition featuring the 25th annual Mother of the Year Award at 11 a.m. in a variety of vendors selling handcrafted gifts and delicious food. Local music by the area's brightest artists continues on the 518 stage," Galán said.

Tulip Queens and their courts traditionally immerse themselves in community service, serving as Albany's Ambassadors for one year.

