Lenox, Adams voters to go to the polls Monday for annual town elections

In Lenox, the only contested races are for the select board and school committee. Select board chair Ed Lane and fellow incumbent Neal Maxymillian are facing a challenge from Jared Weber for two three-year seats on the five-member committee. On the school committee, chair Veronica Fenton, vice chair Meghan Kirby, and member Oren Cass are seeking re-election alongside candidate Rebecca Miller for three three-year terms on the seven-member body.

The major race in Adams’ election is a five-way competition for two three-year seats on the select board.

Polls are open in both towns from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.