Lenox, Adams voters to go to the polls Monday for annual town elections

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Town of Lenox
/
Provided
A sample ballot for the 2024 Lenox, Massachusetts town election.

The Berkshire County communities of Lenox and Adams, Massachusetts are holding town elections Monday.

In Lenox, the only contested races are for the select board and school committee. Select board chair Ed Lane and fellow incumbent Neal Maxymillian are facing a challenge from Jared Weber for two three-year seats on the five-member committee. On the school committee, chair Veronica Fenton, vice chair Meghan Kirby, and member Oren Cass are seeking re-election alongside candidate Rebecca Miller for three three-year terms on the seven-member body.

The major race in Adams’ election is a five-way competition for two three-year seats on the select board.

Polls are open in both towns from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
