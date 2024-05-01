Saratoga Springs will begin Belmont weekend with concert, fundraisers

Saratoga Springs’ June Belmont Stakes weekend will kick off with a free concert.

Just five weeks before the historic June 8th running of the Test of the Champions at Saratoga Race Course, City Center Executive Director Ryan McMahon said a concert by 90s rockers Blues Traveler will get the four-day racing festival started.

“It should be a huge historic event downtown. We expect anywhere from 5,000-10,000 people. It’s a free concert, an all-ages concert. We’re not putting alcohol on the street or anything like that, it’s an all-ages show, everyone is welcome,” said McMahon.

Leading up to the first running of the Belmont in Saratoga Springs, the city's Downtown Business Association will be holding a window decorating contest, while a fundraiser will be held on that Tuesday to benefit the Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga.

Republican Mayor John Safford said the city and surrounding municipalities are ready for the spotlight.

“Not only is the Belmont going to help economically for the city, but it’s going to put us on a pedestal that’s going to be worldwide. Not that we’re not already, with many of the things that we have we are a worldwide destination for many of the things that we offer here. But this is just going to bring it to a whole new level,” said Safford.

Saratoga Race Course has a 50,000-fan capacity. Tickets for Belmont Day sold out quickly, and county officials anticipate thousands more racing fans to flock to the area.

Saratoga Economic Development Corporation President Greg Connors said the third leg of the Triple Crown is expected to generate roughly $50 million for the region.

“And our efforts, and the events announced today by my friends and colleagues here will benefit our hotels, our restaurants, shops, stores, tourist attractions, and will enable us to promote Saratoga Springs and all the towns and villages throughout Saratoga County as a great place to live, work, raise a family, and for any business the place to make your next capital investment,” said Connors.

The regular 40-day meet at Saratoga will run from July 11th through Labor Day. David O’Rourke is New York Racing Association President.

“We’re going to bring a lot of visitors up here and they’re going to come back, because that’s what people do when they get to see Saratoga—they come back. This is going to be great, it’s going to drive a lot of economic activity and I’d probably take the over even on the estimates that we have so far,” said O’Rourke.

Triple Crown season begins with the Kentucky Derby this Saturday.

The Belmont will be run in Saratoga again in 2025 as Belmont Park undergoes a half-a-billion-dollar renovation.