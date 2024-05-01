FBI Albany and UAlbany are working together to expand law enforcement workforce

The FBI Albany Field Office recently gave students at the University at Albany the chance to complete a Physical Fitness Test for Special Agents.

Dozens of students gathered on the track to test their strength through a series of timed exercises like a 1.5-mile run, sit-ups, push-ups, and a 300-meter sprint. Craig Tremaroli is Albany’s Special Agent in Charge.

“As written, it's different than experiencing it with the requirements that we have,” Tremaroli said. “So again, this is giving them a prelude to what we must do to get into the FBI. And I hope they value this opportunity. And most of all, they get an opportunity to work with the incredible men and women in the FBI.”

Tremaroli says recruiting events are often successful for the bureau.

In March, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies held a career fair aimed at getting more women interested in the field. Less than half of FBI employees are female. Across the nation, agencies have committed to having 30 percent of their applicants be female by 2030. According to a 2023 diversity report, 45 percent of the FBI’s employees were female.

Coming off a round of push-ups, Larina Miranda is preparing for the distance run.

She studies psychology at UAlbany. The senior says working with the FBI has been a longtime goal of hers. She says the university’s FBI Collegiate Academy and recruiting events are bringing her closer. Miranda says having the opportunity to take the physical fitness test and network has reaffirmed her commitment.

“I wanted to do it because of its diversity. A lot of people don't know that, but there's a lot of different things you can do in the FBI. And that's what I was interested in,” Miranda said. “Being about to graduate college, I don't really know what to do with a psychology bachelor's, there's not much you can do. So, I started to hear more and more about the FBI, they take, like everyone, every type of major.”

Miranda hopes to start as an operational support technician, an entry-level position assisting in the analysis and administration of operations. Miranda says the only thing standing in her way is a dual citizenship— she must renounce her German citizenship, which she obtained while attending high school while her father was stationed there.

Would-be agents must meet several requirements aside from passing the physical test including a “top secret sensitive compartmented information clearance.”

Miranda finished the training session tied for first with another competitor at 14 points. A minimum score of nine points is required to pass.

Darren Semprebon is a retired special agent. He now works as a civilian attorney for the bureau. Semprebon says after 33 years in the field, it’s refreshing to see the excitement of young people looking to join.

“Law enforcement, as you can imagine, people don't seem to want to join right now,” Semprebon said. “But to see so many people come out here, men and women, and they're so excited about it. That's what keeps me going after 34 years in the bureau and I'll stay another 30 if I could do it. I love it. I think it's the greatest job in the world. And to see that it keeps my blood going.”

Bob Griffin, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, says building partnerships with law enforcement and students creates a pipeline of a trained, diverse workforce.

“The kids get jazzed about it. The idea of having an opportunity to talk to the agents to really understand what the job entails, the requirements to get the job, but also they get an opportunity to see how what they're learning in the classroom is actually applicable to the field and that's where the relationship really is important,” Griffin said.

An app is available to guide aspiring special agents through the test.