Students at UVM and Middlebury set up encampments to protest Israel-Hamas war

Students at two colleges in Vermont have set up encampments, echoing a trend across the country protesting the Israel-Hamas War.

Vermonters for Justice in Palestine is supporting the encampments at the University of Vermont and at Middlebury College. The statewide group is calling on the university administrations to let the students exercise their free speech rights and echoes student demands that the colleges divest from Israel.

UVM Students for Justice in Palestine set up about 15 tents on Sunday. According to the UVM student newspaper The Cynic, the only violation of college rules are the tents, which are temporary structures and not permitted on campus.

At Middlebury College the campus paper reportsabout 40 students set up tents and have not violated college policies.

