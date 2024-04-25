Regional representatives support plastic pollution negotiations

Congressional representatives from the region are supporting a U.N. effort to reduce plastic pollution.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee is meeting through Monday in Ottawa to develop a binding agreement on plastic pollution, including in marine environments.

A Congressional delegation including Senators Peter Welch of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, both Democrats, attended part of the meeting. In a joint statement the U.S. lawmakers say they are “championing an internationally binding commitment” that would help “smooth the way for Congress to pass bold legislation cracking down on plastic pollution.”

According to Senator Welch’s office about 450 million tons of plastic are produced annually — a number expected to triple by 2050. About 5 to 6 percent of plastic waste in the U.S. is recycled and research has found humans swallow the amount of plastic in the typical credit card every week.