Victims of DWI incidents remembered in Rensselaer County

Families who lost loved ones to impaired drivers gathered with local officials in Troy Tuesday to honor their legacies.

Highlighting National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says this year’s theme is “How would you help?”

Standing in front of the county’s DWI Memorial, Donnelly says two names have been added— John Flood Sr. and Kevin Munn.

“Both men were innocent victims of another’s selfish decision to get behind the wheel after consuming intoxicants,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly called on state legislators to pass what’s known as the Deadly Driving Bill. The Senate bill would alter the definition of what classifies as a drug in vehicle and traffic law to include any substance that impairs mental or physical abilities. The bill was referred to the Senate’s Transportation Committee.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin, a Republican and former state Assemblyman, says the state needs to rethink the legalization of drugs like marijuana.

“Let's focus less on legalizing marijuana and all that all the problems that go with that,” McLaughlin said. “Let's focus more on strengthening these laws that actually hold people accountable for the deadly decisions that they make.”

Flood, a veteran, was killed in 2020 by a driver under the influence of fentanyl. Munn was struck by a drunk driver two years later.

Flood’s daughter, Erin Lansing, spoke about the loss of her father.

“He was denied the right to say goodbye to his family as he died on a front lawn at the corner of North Lake Avenue. Instead, the driver was allowed to walk free, even continued the privilege of driving their vehicle for more than three years. This does not seem logical or safe. Yet somehow it continues to happen,” Lansing said.

Troy’s Deputy Police Chief Steven Barker says in recent years, officers have placed an emphasis on drivers under the influence of alcohol.

“What shocked us over past years, or more recently, is the influx of impaired driving by narcotics, by prescription medications, certainly with the legalization of marijuana, some of that will be involved,” Barker said. “And as we have focused on alcohol these past years, we realized that law enforcement, the legislature, we have to pivot and also include all these other substances that have an impact on our drivers that people are making the conscious decision to drive impaired and even those that are taking normal prescription medications that aren't necessarily consciously making the decision and understanding these impair their driving.”

Barker says building awareness among young people and enforcing the law is the best way to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.

Roan Butterfield is a senior at Columbia High School. Butterfield and his classmates sang at the ceremony.

“It's definitely touching because you know, we are in that 16-17-18-year-old range,” Butterfield said. “It brings awareness to a lot of different things that I personally didn't know about. I learned here about how many different substances the law doesn't apply to and stuff like that. But it's very touching, especially since all of my friends are just starting to drive now and everything like that. Definitely have to be careful.”

The memorial now bears the names of 39 county residents killed in DWI-related incidents.

Donnelly says she is committed to holding those who use drugs before getting behind the wheel accountable.

