Violence prevention grants awarded to 12 Vermont organizations

The Vermont Department of Health is announcing over $4 million in grants to support violence prevention initiatives.

The grants are awarded through the Community Violence Prevention Program, created by the state legislature in 2023 to fund programs that address the causes of youth and community violence, and increase community capacity to implement programs and policies that address topics such as illegal drug activity, gangs, gender-based violence, guns and gun safety, bullying, hazing, and harassment.

The Vermont Department of Health, working with the governor's office, the Department of Public Safety, the Office of Racial Equity, and the Council for Equitable Youth Justice has awarded grants totaling $4.75 million to 12 organizations across the state.