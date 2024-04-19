U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations to speak at UVM commencement

The University of Vermont’s commencement speaker will be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

The college in Burlington says Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will speak to graduating students on May 19th and receive an honorary degree from the college.

She was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate in February 2021. She served for 35 years with the U.S. Foreign Service.

UVM President Suresh Garimella says “Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s life and career represent the remarkable possibilities our nation offers.”