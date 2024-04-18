Vermont House bill targets state education system

The Vermont House Ways and Means committee advanced a billthat sets the property tax rate and makes changes to the state’s education finance system.

The bill also creates a Commission on the Future of Education in Vermont to “make recommendations for the strategic policy changes necessary to make Vermont’s educational vision a reality for all Vermont students.” During a press conference at the Statehouse Thursday, House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, said there must be a course correction in the state’s public education system.

“The commission will consider a wide range of ideas and issues and, most importantly, the commission will make recommendations for the best way to provide a sustainable, equitable and enriching public education for all Vermont kids.”

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, criticized the move, saying it “will lead to a painful property tax increase for Vermonters.”

