Washington County Republican to challenge Woerner for 113th Assembly seat

A Republican candidate has launched a bid for New York state’s 113th Assembly district seat.

Lifelong Washington County resident Jeremy Messina says he’s a natural fit to go to Albany.

The district encompasses Saratoga, Washington, and Warren Counties. Messina says he could better represent rural municipalities in the legislature than Democratic Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

“The 113th is, specifically, we have Saratoga Springs which is a city and then we have places like my town in Greenwich that are so rural and they really would like us to be on an all-electric grid. And I just don’t think that’s feasible. And I don’t think that it’s right for our economy, and I don’t think that it’s right as far as infrastructure. So, I would like people to have the freedom to chose their energy source,” Messina said.

Speaking with WAMC, Woerner says she wants more investment into fuel alternatives as to not force homeowners into costly renovations as the state moves toward a zero emissions grid.

“We have to encourage the innovation and research and development to find ways to create cleaner burning bio gas that will achieve the goal, which is lowering emissions, but not required so much dislocation among residential property owners,” said Woerner.

The 28-year-old Messina contends his experience as a small business owner make his campaign a good fit.

“As a former restaurant owner, I know exactly the struggle that people go through just trying to start up their own business here in New York. There’s a lot of fees involved, there’s a lot of regulation involved. There’s so many things that just discourage young people from staying here in New York,” said Messina.

Woerner sits on the Committee on Small Business and says she’d like to see the state do more to help employers.

“There's lots of conversation about providing better short term disability benefits for workers that are that are injured on the job or have other short term health care issues but we're not really stepping up to help the businesses that have to pay those costs to give them any relief. And I'm some I'm disappointed in that,” said Woerner.

Messina, of Greenwich, has long been a vocal Trump supporter, but he says he is ready to work across party lines to better his constituents.

“What I want people to know about me is I actually am a very independent candidate. And even though I am running on the Republican and Conservative line, I have always told people from day one that I’m an independent, I like to be able to think on and see things from all angles because things do change as time goes on. So, I like to get every perspective and I welcome anybody to talk with me and give me reasons to change or stand-by some of my decisions,” said Messina.

Woerner says she will let her track record speak for itself.

“So, whether we’re talking about senior centers or the school districts or the healthcare infrastructure or the businesses, I am engaged and involved in the issues that matter to our communities,” said Woerner.

Woerner was first elected in 2014. She won the 2022 election by nearly 13 points.