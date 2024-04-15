WAMC Sports Report 4/15/24: Scottie Scheffler unstoppable and wins another Masters green jacket

MASTERS

Scottie Scheffler is the Masters champion for the second time in three years. And once again, it wasn't particularly close. Scheffler grabbed the lead for good with magnificent shots around the turn. And then he let Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa make all the mistakes. Scheffler closed with a 68 for a four-shot victory. He's the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. And he stretches his lead at No. 1 in the world to levels not seen since the peak years of Tiger Woods. Scheffler now has three wins in his last four starts.

Tiger Woods finished the Masters on Sunday wtih a 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score ever in a career that spans three decades. All of that hardly mattered to the crowd. The 48-year-old Woods, who is still dealing with the effects of numerous surgeries that have impacted his body and limited his playing time on the PGA Tour, received a huge ovation after he pitched onto the green on No. 18 and made par while wearing his traditional Sunday red. Woods went 82-77 on the weekend. Despite the score, Woods called it a “good week” and said he plans to begin preparing for the other three majors including the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June and the British Open in July.

The famed stretch of holes known as Amen Corner at Augusta National proved pivotal in the final round of the Masters on Sunday. Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa found the water on the 11th, Max Homa hit into the bushes on No. 12, and Scottie Scheffler escaped unscathed. He went on to shoot 68, finish 11 under for the championship and win his second green jacket. Aberg rebounded from his double bogey at No. 11 with two late birdies to finish second at 7 under. Morikawa and Homa joined Tommy Fleetwood in third at 4 under.

HOCKEY

Danielle Serdachny converted a rebound in front 5:16 into overtime for a power-play goal and Canada beat the United States 6-5 in a breathtaking women’s world hockey championship gold medal game. Canada won its tournament-leading 13th gold medal and did so on U.S. soil in central New York, a year after the Americans won their 10th tournament outside of Toronto. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, Julia Gosling also scored, while Erin Ambrose and Emily Clark had shots bank into the net off U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey. Harvey and Laila Edwards had a goal and assist for the Americans who finished the tournament 6-1.

NBA

Jalen Brunson capped one of the best regular seasons in franchise history with his 11th 40-point game, carrying the New York Knicks into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 120-119 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Knicks finished 50-32, their best season since going 54-28 and also earning a No. 2 seed in 2012-13. They moved past Milwaukee after the Bucks lost earlier Sunday in Orlando, and will await the winner of the play-in game between Philadelphia and Miami on Wednesday. Brunson finished with 40 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and tied Patrick Ewing for the second-most 40-point games in one season by a Knicks player.

Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points for a Philadelphia 76ers team that played without Joel Embiid and earned a spot in the play-in tournament with a 107-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets with playoff seeding at stake on Sunday. The 76ers will host Miami on Wednesday night in the NBA play-in tournament. The 76ers expect to have Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, in the lineup for the postseason.

Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points and the NBA-best Boston Celtics rested their entire starting lineup in a 132-122 victory over the Washington Wizards in the teams’ season finale. Svi Mykhailiuk added 26 points and Sam Hauser 16 for Boston, which sat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday along with top reserve Al Horford. Pritchard added 12 assists with nine rebounds. In last year’s final regular-season game, the 6-foot-1 Pritchard had a triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Larry Bird and John Havlicek as the only Celtics with at least 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a game.

Nick Smith Jr. scored a season-high 24 points and Steve Clifford won his coaching farewell as the Charlotte Hornets rallied to beat the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers 120-110. Max Strus had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double for Cleveland, which rested All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, point guard Darius Garland and sixth man Caris LeVert. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the East on Sunday and will have home-court advantage against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs.

Myles Turner had 31 points and Pascal Siakam scored 28 as the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-115 and avoided falling into the play-in tournament. Indiana secured at least the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference on Saturday with a dominant regular-season finale. The Pacers shot 65% and made 19 of 36 3-pointers. The 157 points matched the Pacers’ highest-scoring game since they joined the NBA in 1976. Dejounte Murray scored 32 points for the Hawks, who finished the regular season 10th in the East and visit the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to open the play-in tournament.

Thomas Bryant scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points and the Miami Heat tuned up for a trip to the play-in tournament by beating the Toronto Raptors 118-103. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 17 for Miami, while Jimmy Butler scored 15, Caleb Martin 12 and Delon Wright 11 for the Heat. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points for Toronto. Jordan Nwora and Gradey Dick each scored 14, Kelly Olynyk scored 11 and Ochai Agbaji added 10.

Paolo Banchero scored 26 points, Franz Wagner added 25 and Jonathan Isaac headed a shutdown defensive effort in his second start of the season for the Orlando Magic, who secured the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Magic snapped a three-game skid with the win in their season finale and finished at 47-35. They will face fourth-seeded Cleveland in the first round of the East playoffs. A loss would have dropped Orlando into a play-in spot. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 17 points each for Milwaukee. The Bucks finished third in the East and will play Indiana in the first round.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Detroit Pistons 123-95 on Sunday to close disappointing seasons for both franchises. San Antonio was without Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft and expected Rookie of the Year. Detroit was without Cade Cunningham, the top pick in 2021. The Pistons (14-68) finished with the worst record in franchise history. The previous worst was 16-66 in 1980. The Spurs (22-60) matched last season’s record, which was the third-worst in franchise history but enabled them to draft Wembanyama

Cam Whitmore scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets beat the playoff-bound Los Angeles Clippers 116-105 to salvage a .500 season. Amen Thompson had a triple-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists for the already eliminated Rockets. They finished 41-41 after losing six of their last nine games. The fourth-seeded Clippers are headed to the playoffs, where they'll meet the Dallas Mavericks next weekend. Terance Mann scored 24 points and Amir Coffey added 18 points for the Clippers. They closed the regular season with three straight losses. Kawhi Leonard missed his eighth straight game for LA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in one half of action, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the depleted Dallas Mavericks 135-86 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Thunder will have to wait for the Play-In Tournament’s conclusion to learn their opponent. NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic and star guard Kyrie Irving were among the four starters the Mavericks rested. Doncic had a sore left ankle and Irving had a sore left hamstring. The Mavericks already had clinched the No. 5 seed and a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Klay Thompson scored 25 points with six 3-pointers, Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 in the regular-season finale and wound up with the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green rested. With the Lakers winning at New Orleans and the Kings beating Portland at home, Golden State will head to Sacramento on Tuesday as the No. 10 seed to face the ninth-seeded Kings in the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors won a thrilling first-round playoff series against their Northern California rival in Game 7 last year.

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and the Sacramento Kings assured themselves of at least one more home game by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 121-82 in the regular season finale. Sacramento will head into the play-in tournament as either the eighth or ninth seed and will either host Golden State in the ninth versus 10th-place game if the Lakers beat New Orleans in a game that hadn’t yet finished or visit Phoenix in the seventh versus eighth-place game if Los Angeles loses. Dalano Banton led Portland with 17 points before getting ejected for a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter. Banton set a record for futility by missing all 15 of his attempts from 3-point range.

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and the defending champion Denver Nuggets secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 126-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets matched a franchise high for wins and finished with the same record as Oklahoma City at 57-25, but the Thunder took the top spot in the West because of a head-to-head tiebreaker. GG Jackson led Memphis with a career-high 44 points. Jake LaRavia finished with 29 points for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55, 13th in the West.

Bradley Beal scored 36 points on 6-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-106 to stay out of the play-in tournament and set up a rematch in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix finished the regular season on a 10-4 surge and seized the No. 6 seed when New Orleans lost. Minnesota dropped to the No. 3 seed after entering the final day in a three-way tie for the Western Conference lead. The Suns won all three games in the regular-season series.

LeBron James had 28 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals, and the Los Angeles Lakers claimed the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 124-108 victory over New Orleans that dropped the Pelicans out of a coveted top-six seeding. Anthony Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers to help force a rematch on Tuesday night in the same arena in the conference play-in tournament. Davis left the game in the final minutes with back pain, but says there's “no doubt” he'll play Tuesday. CJ McCollum scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who dropped into the seventh seed. Brandon Ingram returned from a 12-game absence because of a left knee injury and scored 13 points.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are staying in New Orleans for a couple more days. Stephen Curry and Golden State will head back to Sacramento to face elimination again. And the Miami Heat are back in the play-in, which started their run to the NBA Finals last year. The play-in field is set. On Tuesday, it’s the Lakers facing the Pelicans for a No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, then the Warriors and the Kings in an elimination game. On Wednesday, it’s the Heat going to Philadelphia to decide No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, followed by Atlanta at Chicago in a win-or-else matchup.

NHL

Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in the third period, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Kasperi Kapanen also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 19 saves and hiked his record to 15-12-1. Jared McCann scored a goal for the Kraken and Joey Daccord made 25 saves as his record slipped to 18-18-11.

Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal 1:23 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday. The Knights trailed 3-0 after two periods, but William Karlsson scored twice to reach 30 goals and Ivan Barbashev once to force overtime. Adin Hill made 21 saves, but had to make only two stops in the third period. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also got goals from Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen. Alexander Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Seth Jarvis scored two power-play goals in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which stayed alive in the race for the Metropolitan Division title. The Hurricanes moved within one point of the idle New York Rangers for the top spot in the division. Each team has one game left on its schedule. Frank Nazar scored in his NHL debut for Chicago, which dropped its fourth consecutive game. Andreas Athanasiou also scored.

Nazem Kadri scored twice in the third period, and also had an assist, as the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-5. Andrei Kuzmenko, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for Calgary, which has won three of its last four games. Dustin Wolf finished with 30 saves to win his third straight start. Dylan Guenther had two goals, and Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, and Josh Doan also scored for Arizona, which was swept in the three-game season series with the Flames. Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 25 saves before being replace by Karel Vejmelka with 2:40 left in the third period after taking an errant stick from Coronato in the mask. Vejmelka did not face any shots.

MLB

Today in 1947, Jackie Robinson played his first major league game for the Dodgers. He went 0-for-3, but scored the deciding run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves in Brooklyn. He was the first black man to appear in the majors since 1884.

Andrés Giménez’s sacrifice fly capped Cleveland’s wild, three-run rally in the 10th inning as the Guardians salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a stunning 8-7 win over the New York Yankees. Down 7-5, the Guardians scored three in the 10th off Caleb Ferguson on a force out, fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly. The Yankees had taken a 7-6 lead in the 10th on Anthony Rizzo’s two-run double off Tyler Beede. But the Guardians came up with big at-bats to pull off a stunning win to close a first homestand that began with total solar eclipse. Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer for the Yankees, who dropped to 12-4.

Harrison Bader broke a scoreless tie with an infield single in the eighth inning and Edwin Díaz earned his first save at Citi Field since October 2022 as the New York Mets edged the Kansas City Royals 2-1. Mets rookie Jose Buttó and Royals starter Cole Ragans matched zeros for six innings in a crisp pitchers’ duel. New York stranded nine runners over the first seven innings before Kansas City reliever Chris Stratton walked the bases loaded in the eighth. With two outs, Bader hit a slow roller toward third and Maikel Garcia was unable to make a barehand pickup. Stratton then walked Brandon Nimmo on four pitches, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. Díaz gave up a homer in the ninth before getting his third save this season.

Andrew McCutchen hit his 300th home run, Jack Suwinski had a grand slam and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Sunday to gain a split of the four-game series. Phillies star Bryce Harper was 0 for 4 and is in a 2-for-30 slide that has dropped his average to .190.

Masataka Yoshida hit his first homer of the season, one of three home runs by Boston, and the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angeles 5-4. The designated hitter Yoshida hit his off reliever José Suarez in the sixth inning and scored a runner. Tyler O’Neill and Triston Casas hit back-to-back two-out homers in the first off left-hander Tyler Anderson. The Red Sox's Brayan Bello went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Kenley Jansen got the 424th save of his career. That’s tied with John Franco for fifth most in major league history.

This year’s 128th running of the Boston Marathon will draw the world’s top athletes and thousands of spectators who will cheer on the competitors as they show strength, determination, and grit while completing the famed 26.2-mile race. More than 30,000 race participants from more than 100 countries today will come together on Monday to take part in “the world’s oldest annual and most-historic marathon,“ Boston Athletic Association officials said. The Marathon begins at 9:37 a.m. And, in an annual tradition, the Boston Red Sox will take on the Cleveland Indians at 11:10 this morning at Fenway Park.

Amed Rosario and René Pinto homered off Blake Snell in his return to Tropicana Field, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4. Rosario hit a two-run homer during a three-run first and Pinto had a fourth-inning three-run drive. The light-hitting Pinto, who had two hits and nine strikeouts in his previous 13 at-bats, added a solo homer in the sixth against Kai-Wei Teng. Snell gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four over four innings in his second start with San Francisco.

José Berríos and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Justin Turner had three hits and three RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 for their second shutout victory of the season. Turner opened the scoring Sunday with a two-out single in the first, doubled home a run in the third and added another two-out RBI single in the fifth, all against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. Berríos allowed two hits, both singles, walked two and struck out seven. He lowered his ERA from 1.45 to 1.05. Freeland allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, losing for the third time in four starts.

Jackson Holliday delivered his first big league hit in the seventh inning, then scored the tiebreaking run to help the Baltimore Orioles avoid a sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Holliday, baseball’s top-ranked prospect, struck out in his first two at-bats and was 0 for 13 with nine Ks since his call-up before he singled with the Orioles down 4-3 in the seventh. Gunnar Henderson followed with a tying single, and then Holliday scored when Adley Rutschman bounced into a double play. Colton Cowser went deep the following inning for Baltimore’s third solo homer of the day. Milwaukee went 2 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied a career high with four RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Chicago White Sox 11-4 for a three-game sweep. Chicago dropped to 2-13, the worst 15-game start in the franchise’s 124-year history, The White Sox had 14 hits in the series and has scored a major league-low 34 runs. Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Martini hit two-homers for the Reds, at 9-6 off to their best 15-game start in three years. Martini drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which outscored Chicago 27-5 in the three-game series.

Rookie Michael Busch homered for the fourth straight game, Javier Assad struck out six and the Chicago Cubs beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2. Reliever Adbert Alzolay picked off pinch-runner Julio Rodríguez to end the game after double plays ended two rallies. Busch’s two-run homer put the Cubs up 3-0 and helped them to their second straight win to take the series from the Mariners. The franchise record for consecutive games with a home run is five. Seattle starter Luis Castillo lost his fourth straight appearance to start the season. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer for Seattle.

Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied from five runs down to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 to win three straight series for the first time since 2021. Oakland took two of three for the third straight series after going 4-2 on a trip to Detroit and Texas. The A’s are 6-3 following a 1-6 start. They had not won three consecutive series since five from May 31 to June 16, 2021. A crowd of 8,637 attended the game, raising the total to 17,744 for the three-game series.

Mark Canha’s two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the Detroit Tigers as they rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3. The Tigers trailed 3-0 after seven innings, but took the lead against Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax. Javier Báez hit a solo homer off Thielbar to make it 3-1. Thielbar, making his season debut, allowed two singles to put runners at the corners with one out, and Canha tied it with a double off Jax. Spencer Torkelson put the Tigers ahead with an RBI single. Will Vest got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Jose Altuve homered off Nathan Eovaldi in his first two at-bats and Cristian Javier pitched seven strong innings to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. After dropping the series opener 12-8, the Astros won the next two games to improve to 4-3 against AL West rival Texas this season. Javier allowed five hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer off Seth Martinez with two outs in the ninth to cut the lead to 8-5. Josh Hader struck out Corey Seager to end it.

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer off Tanner Scott with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 9-7 to take two of three from the Marlins. Atlanta wasted a 5-1 lead and fell behind 7-5 in the sixth when Jesús Sánchez hit a tying RBI single with two outs against Charlie Morton and scored on Nick Gordon’s two-run homer off Dylan Lee. Ozuna hit his seventh home run this season. Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves. A.J. Minter pitched a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias got three straight outs for his third save.

Zac Gallen pitched six sharp innings and Corbin Carroll hit a two-run single in a five-run fifth to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0. Gallen threw 90 pitches, giving up four hits and walking two. He struck out seven, two of them coming with a runner on third and one out. The right-hander caught Brandon Crawford looking on a full count with the bases loaded in the second and then got a grounder to escape the jam. Gallen also whiffed Ivan Herrera on a 3-2 curve in the fourth before retiring Crawford on a popup. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas faced the minimum through four innings but didn’t finish the fifth.

Mookie Betts had three hits and two RBIs, rookie Gavin Stone retired his first 15 batters and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-2 in a testy game delayed more than two hours by rain. The benches and bullpens cleared in the fifth inning when Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar exchanged heated words at home plate. But the altercation didn’t go beyond that. Stone allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his second major league win. The right-hander was perfect until issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth to Tyler Wade, who was quickly erased on a double play. Kyle Higashioka then singled for San Diego’s first hit. Evan Phillips pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Mikael Uhre and defender Kai Wagner scored the final two goals of the second half and the Philadelphia Union pulled out a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United to remain the lone unbeaten team. Neither team scored until Daniel Ríos netted the first goal of his career to give Atlanta United (3-2-2) the lead in the 55th minute. Ríos, a 29-year-old rookie forward making his first start and second appearance, used Thiago Almada’s first assist of the season to score. Uhre scored for a third time this season to get the Union (4-0-3) on the scoreboard. Wagner followed with the equalizer in the 77th, using defender Nathan Harriel’s third career assist to score his first goal of the season and the sixth of his career.

João Klauss scored early in the second half and Roman Bürki made it stand up to lead St. Louis City to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC. Klauss used assists from Rasmus Alm and rookie defender Tomas Totland in the 57th minute to score his second goal of the season. Totland has two assists in eight career starts this season. St. Louis City (2-1-5) saw a run of four draws and a loss in its last five matches come to an end. Bürki was never tested on his way to a second straight clean sheet for St. Louis City. Brad Stuver saved one shot in each half for Austin (2-3-3).

NFL

O.J. Simpson's death is leaving a legacy across multiple areas of American life including sports, entertainment and the criminal justice system. His death from cancer Wednesday brought mourning from some and resurgent judgment from others. No matter the reaction, it's undeniable that Simpson's life shaped U.S. culture. From his record-breaking performance on the football field to the racial reckoning brought on by his murder trial and the heightened awareness of domestic violence, Simpson's life impacted several aspects of American society.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. The Iowa star is in New York for the WNBA draft tonight, where she's the likely top pick by the Indiana Fever. The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer showed up after anchor Michael Che made a joke about Iowa retiring Clark’s jersey. Che read some more jokes that Clark said she wrote that made fun of the comedian. Clark then delivered a heartfelt message about her basketball future while thanking all the great players who came before her.

NASCAR

Chase Elliott pulled ahead and cleared Ross Chastain on the first lap after the second restart in overtime at Texas Motor Speedway, ending a 42-race winless streak for NASCAR’s most popular driver. The race ended on the 16th caution after Elliott had taken the white flag for the 276th lap in a race scheduled for 267 laps. The chasing Chastain was bumped from behind by defending race winner William Byron, who finished third. Brad Keselowski was second. It was the fifth win this season for Hendrick Motorsports, the 306th for NASCAR’s winningest team. It was the first for Elliott in the No. 9 since Talladega in October 2022.

SOCCER

Manchester City is suddenly in charge of the Premier League after a pivotal day in the title race. Arsenal and Liverpool both produced lethargic performances under pressure and lost home matches to leave City with a two-point lead with six games remaining. Liverpool lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace for its first league defeat at Anfield in 18 months. Then Arsenal was beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa for its first league defeat in 2024. City is seeking an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title and has the easier run-in on paper. It was around this time of the year that Arsenal started to implode last season as a typically fast-finishing City reeled in Mikel Arteta’s team.

