Vermont Department of Health investigating measles exposure among 26 people

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:15 PM EDT
Skin of a patient after three days with measles rash
CDC Public Health Image Library
/
CDC Public Health Image Library
Skin of a patient after three days with measles rash

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating measles exposure among about two dozen people.

The Department says 18 teenagers and eight adults who are part of an international program were exposed to an unvaccinated person with a confirmed case of measles while traveling to the U.S.

There are no confirmed cases of measles currently in Vermont.

Health officials are working with the group to get their vaccination records, test for the virus and determine immunity. So far none have been diagnosed with the disease. They are quarantining and the risk to the public is low.

The Department of Health says measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus with no treatment but can be prevented with the MMR vaccine. The last confirmed case of measles in Vermont was in 2018.
Pat Bradley
