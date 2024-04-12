Vermont Department of Health investigating measles exposure among 26 people

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating measles exposure among about two dozen people.

The Department says 18 teenagers and eight adults who are part of an international program were exposed to an unvaccinated person with a confirmed case of measles while traveling to the U.S.

There are no confirmed cases of measles currently in Vermont.

Health officials are working with the group to get their vaccination records, test for the virus and determine immunity. So far none have been diagnosed with the disease. They are quarantining and the risk to the public is low.

The Department of Health says measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus with no treatment but can be prevented with the MMR vaccine. The last confirmed case of measles in Vermont was in 2018.