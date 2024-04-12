Tourism officials gather in Montpelier

Vermont tourism and hospitality leaders gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to advocate for the state’s visitor economy.

The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Ski Vermont brought more than 100 business leaders to the statehouse for “Tourism Economy Day.”

The Chamber reports that tourism has a $3 billion annual economic impact, supporting 35,000 jobs or 11-and a half percent of the state’s workforce.

During their day of advocacy before legislators, tourism leaders focused on investments in workforce training and education, economic disaster recovery and resiliency programs, and workforce housing.