Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort marks 10 years of county charter in annual address

The first Montgomery County Executive, Matt Ossenfort celebrated 10 years of the county’s form of government and delivered his annual State of the County address Thursday night.

Ossenfort, a Republican, was sworn in as the first elected Montgomery County executive in 2014.

Before Ossenfort took to the podium in Amsterdam, New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario commented on the importance of the role Ossenfort assumed a decade ago. Acquario helped write the county charter.

“The first county executive must be able to effectively communicate, collaborate with various stakeholders, including local government officials, community leaders, citizens, businessmen and women,” said Acquario.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy also spoke.

“When I first met Matt, in 2014, when he first got elected, and he walked in the room, I go, ‘I'm gonna like this guy,’” said McCoy.

McCoy, a Democrat, highlighted a theme of the night – people over politics.

“It's about the legislation. It's about the people you represent. And try to leave the politics out of it. Now imagine that, a bunch of politicians in a room trying to leave the politics out of the philosophies out of it, it makes it tough,” said McCoy.

The 42-year-old Ossenfort is in his third four-year term. In a break from past speeches, he chose to focus on his journey in office rather than the past year — reflecting on initial goals to stabilize finances and improve infrastructure.

“If I could describe our infrastructure, it would be a rusted 1978 Chevy Nova with about 250,000 miles on it. It was not a pretty situation that we walked into. And it's not to say that there weren't great things done in the Board of Supervisors, and there's not currently great things done in other counties that have a Board of Supervisors. But I just think personally, this is a far superior form of government, because of that balance because of that ability to plan long term. And because you can be nimble,” said Ossenfort.

Ossenfort told stories that encapsulate his team-based philosophy. Here, he references county economic development director Ken Rose and county attorney Meghan Manion.

“My first meeting with a business or an entity with Ken Rose, and Ken has heard the story 30 times and he's rolling his eyes, but it's a true story. Here I am, green. Ken’s like, ‘Haha, look at this kid, he thinks he's gonna change the world.’ We meet with this guy. I got all the hope in the world that this guy is gonna come in, he's gonna help, he's gonna make everything better. And we find out the guy's a jerk,” said Ossenfort. “And we tell him, we have, you know, I think was $140,000 in taxes he owed. And, all right sheesh, he goes, the guy told me to go ‘blank’ myself. And that was my first experience in economic development in Montgomery County. But at that point, I knew, A, this guy wasn't doing jack. I knew the village did not have the capacity to do it. But, yet, I look at Ken Rose and his team, and I look at Meghan Manion, and I say, ‘Why not?’”

Ossenfort said Montgomery County is now a team of problem solvers. He spoke about the ongoing development of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory – now envisioned to house a cannabis cultivation facility. He spoke about expanding CDTA bus service to the Amsterdam area – with goals to bring it to the western portion of the county. He spoke about relocating county public services out of the flood plain. And most recently, he celebrated the March opening of a county ambulance service to address gaps in emergency response.

“After our one of our first meetings, I looked at the sheriff with my ‘blank’-eating grin. And I said, ‘Sheriff, we're gonna end up having a county ambulance.’ And he said, quote, ‘You are ‘blanking’ crazy.’ But, you know what? Even if it's hard, we step up to the plate,” said Ossenfort.

More than once in his 42-minute speech, Ossenfort grew emotional.

“We got this great team, it's going to continue to move things forward, and someone else will be able to put their stamp on it. And that's exciting. That's a good thing. Where I get choked up is the relationships, the people, you know? But…I'm gonna leave you with this. I'm just incredibly proud that, and to know, that we left this place better than the way we found it,” said Ossenfort.

Facing a term limit, Ossenfort will leave office at the end of 2025. For the remainder of his term, Ossenfort said he will turn his attention to what’s left unfinished, and he said he is beginning to turn his attention to employment beyond elected office.

“One thing I could see for sure is that I know that I'm not going to immediately go into any other elected roles. I would like to try my hand at being a normal human again, but I still don't know. And, hopefully I'll have some clarity on that soon, but right now, I'm really just trying to cherish the time I have left with the people that I really, truly love,” said Ossenfort.