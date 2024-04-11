Vassar president reflects on Rwanda trip, future of private colleges

Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley is back from a trip to Rwanda to give the keynote address at the white coat ceremony of the University of Global Health Equity. The private, nonprofit medical school graduated its first cohort since entering a partnership with Vassar, a private liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2018. Bradley says faculty and administrators have made multiple trips over the years to swap knowledge about how each institution is run, and share a liberal arts perspective with the medical school.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King recently spoke with Bradley to learn more.