© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Vassar president reflects on Rwanda trip, future of private colleges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published April 11, 2024 at 8:07 PM EDT
Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley
Vassar College
Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley

Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley is back from a trip to Rwanda to give the keynote address at the white coat ceremony of the University of Global Health Equity. The private, nonprofit medical school graduated its first cohort since entering a partnership with Vassar, a private liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2018. Bradley says faculty and administrators have made multiple trips over the years to swap knowledge about how each institution is run, and share a liberal arts perspective with the medical school.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King recently spoke with Bradley to learn more.
News
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King