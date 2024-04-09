Eclipse-seekers young and old share near totality in Saratoga National Historical Park

More than 400 eclipse-seekers gathered at the top of the Saratoga Battlefield in Stillwater to take in the near-total eclipse.

The Battlefield was outside of totality’s path so true astronomy aficionados trudged northward, but Ranger Kristin Vinduska was prioritizing the families who decided to spend the afternoon in her park.

“What’s most important for us as the National Park Service is providing that service, that place for people to come and experience these events together. That’s my favorite thing is seeing all these families out here today and the generational experience that we’re able to provide,” said Vinduska. “So, that was kind of the core of our focus was providing that place for people to come. And even though we don’t have 100% totality here, we’re at 97%, it’s still going to provide a place for people to come and spend time with their families and friends.”

The National Park Service created a junior ranger activity packet for the younger attendees who could claim an “eclipse explorer” badge.

Standing near an antique cannon, Vinduska says her program also touches on historical accounts of past eclipses.

“And then we also want to explore that generational connection because our interpretation here goes beyond just giving the public information, we also want to give them some kind of takeaway, something to kind of ponder on as they are here today. So, I want people to think about what eclipses have meant to different cultures and generations over time,” explained Vinduska.

Maria Potvin and her sons Henry and George made the short trip from Saratoga Springs and were looking through their eclipse glasses as the big moment neared.

“And it looks like you see Mars, it looks like Mars almost when you look at it,” said George Potvin.

“It’s kind of neat, huh?” asked Maria Potvin.

“Hi sun,” said George.

“I see it! It looks very tiny,” said Henry Potvin.

Potvin says it was important to share the day with her children.

“I love it, this is great. It’s a great learning experience and it’s something we can all do together. Right? It’s fun, bring snacks, enjoy it, hopefully it will be a core memory,” said Potvin.

“Oh, you made the crescent? How did you do that?” asked Amanda Gonzales.

“I just poked a hole, you face like this, and the shadow makes that thing,” said Kevin Moore.

“Oh normally it’s a normal hole but because of the eclipse it’s like that?” asked Amanda Gonzales.

“Yes!” said Moore.

Kevin Moore is showing his mom Amanda Gonzales a pinhole projector he made using notecards. For Moore and his three homeschooled siblings, being at the Battlefield beats a day in the classroom.

“Really fun!” said Moore.

“It’s like first-hand learning, huh? So it’s better than reading science book today at school?” asked Gonzales.

“Yes,” answered Moore.

Minutes before peak, Oliver Ladd got his junior ranger badge after completing the eclipse packet with his grandpa Tom Coffinger.

“Yeah, I love watching the lights go on, you know, when he reads stuff and then he looks and goes ‘oh I understand now, we talked about it but I understand.’ I love that, it’s the best,” said Coffinger.

“I really just love this badge,” said Ladd.

Coffinger hopes his grandson will remember the day for the rest of his life.

"Oh this is awesome! I grew up in the area and until I moved away, I never appreciated the Battlefield. And to be able to share something--I'd never seen one. I'm 61-years-old and never seen an eclipse. So, he'll be halfway to my age when he gets to see his next one," said Coffinger.

What does Ladd think of spending the day with grandpa?

"Um, the best!" said Ladd.

Most of the clouds kept away until after peak. Before leaving, Zoey Winter reflected on an afternoon spent upstate.

“It was super fun and I wonder how it was like for my friends back at school. And I’m so surprised about how it’s still daylight even though it’s at 97% totality,” said Winter.

Winter’s mom, Camille Mackler, braved the traffic from Brooklyn so she and her daughter could play hooky for the day.

“Yeah, for her and me, like I work all the time so this was really neat to do this with her, to get a little bit of time out,” said Mackler.