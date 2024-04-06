8th grader Hayden Knapp to compete in National Drive, Chip & Putt finals

Thirteen-year-old Hayden Knapp of Fort Edward, New York will compete in the 10th Annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday. Serving as a kickoff event for the 88th Masters Tournament next week, the competition is part of a nationwide youth golf development program open to ages 7 through 15, that tests the essential skills of golfing.

Knapp, an 8th grader in the South Glens Falls school district, finished first at a regional qualifier last fall in the Girls 12 to 13 age group. Knapp will be one of 80 junior golfers from around the country competing. During a break in training last week, Knapp spoke with WAMC’s Jody Cowan about how she was feeling going into this weekend’s competition.