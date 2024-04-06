© 2024
Northeast Report

8th grader Hayden Knapp to compete in National Drive, Chip & Putt finals

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jody Cowan
Published April 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hayden Knapp tees up for practice at the indoor AndersMattsonGolf studio
Jody Cowan
/
WAMC
Hayden Knapp tees up for practice at the indoor AndersMattsonGolf studio

Thirteen-year-old Hayden Knapp of Fort Edward, New York will compete in the 10th Annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday. Serving as a kickoff event for the 88th Masters Tournament next week, the competition is part of a nationwide youth golf development program open to ages 7 through 15, that tests the essential skills of golfing.

Knapp, an 8th grader in the South Glens Falls school district, finished first at a regional qualifier last fall in the Girls 12 to 13 age group. Knapp will be one of 80 junior golfers from around the country competing. During a break in training last week, Knapp spoke with WAMC’s Jody Cowan about how she was feeling going into this weekend’s competition.
Tags
News golfwomen in sportsyouth involvement
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan