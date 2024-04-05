© 2024
Restoration work continues in NYSEG Mechanicville division

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
New York State Electric and Gas says work continues to restore power in its Mechanicville division. It says more than 24,000 customers in Columbia, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Washington Counties remain without electricity after strong storms and rain. The utility says more than 450 field service workers are on the ground working to repair lines and replace downed poles. NYSEG adds restoration is expected to the majority of affected customers by 8 tonight. The company is also distributing dry ice and bottled water at the following locations:

· Town of Berlin Firehouse, 11 Community Ave, Berlin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Veterans Comm Hall, 71 Main St, Petersburgh from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Stephentown Town Hall, 26 Grange Rd, Stephentown from 10 to 11 a.m.

· New Lebanon Community Center, 523 Route 20, New Lebanon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Copake Town Hall, 523 Route 20, New Lebanon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Hillsdale Town Hall, 2609 State Route 23, Hillsdale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Canaan Fire House, 2126 Route 295, Canaan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
