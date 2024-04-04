© 2024
Longtime Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson dies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:39 PM EDT
Dennis Dickinson, the longtime town supervisor of Lake George, has died.

Dickinson first served as town supervisor between 1979 and 1982, and was re-elected in 2011.

Warren County Administrator John Taflan said while he knew the Republican was sick, Dickinson’s death late Wednesday came as a surprise.

“Everyone is shocked at the county,” said Taflan.

Dickinson is being remembered for his work to conserve Lake George waters and promote the Adirondack summer getaway as a destination, even in the off-season.

“And that was one of his favorite topics to discuss, do everything we can to make Lake George an attractive destination to visit year-round,” said Taflan.

In addition to serving as town supervisor, Dickinson sat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The board is planning a moment of silence for Dickinson at its next meeting on April 19th.
