Longtime Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson dies

Dennis Dickinson, the longtime town supervisor of Lake George, has died.

Dickinson first served as town supervisor between 1979 and 1982, and was re-elected in 2011.

Warren County Administrator John Taflan said while he knew the Republican was sick, Dickinson’s death late Wednesday came as a surprise.

“Everyone is shocked at the county,” said Taflan.

Dickinson is being remembered for his work to conserve Lake George waters and promote the Adirondack summer getaway as a destination, even in the off-season.

“And that was one of his favorite topics to discuss, do everything we can to make Lake George an attractive destination to visit year-round,” said Taflan.

In addition to serving as town supervisor, Dickinson sat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The board is planning a moment of silence for Dickinson at its next meeting on April 19th.