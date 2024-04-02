Utility urges preparedness for spring storm

Green Mountain Power says customers in Vermont should be ready for high winds and heavy wet snow forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

The electric utility tracks forecasts and monitors for severe weather. It has more than doubled field crews for the spring storm.

Among safety reminders for customers are to keep phones charged, stay away from any downed power lines and assume they are energized, and have flashlights with fresh batteries, water and non-perishable food handy. Green Mountain Power says because extreme weather is becoming more common in Vermont, it is working to put lines underground in many areas, use stronger cables for aboveground lines and expand energy storage and microgrids.

