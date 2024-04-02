Saratoga County jumps into three days of Double Dutch for local youth

Kids in Saratoga County can practice their jump rope skills with a three-day clinic that culminates in a competition Thursday.

Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services Program Coordinator Rebecca Robarge says this year’s Double Dutch program is continuing a 3-year-old effort to get county kids active during spring break.

“I thought it would be a cool opportunity, and something different, out of the box. It’s a chance for youth to work collaboratively because you can jump-rope alone but you have to Double Dutch with at least three people or get creative. So, there’s some teamwork going on and it’ll be an experience that none of them have probably participated in if they have ever even seen it done,” said Robarge.

With around 75 kids signed-up from 10 municipalities throughout the county, Robarge says the program will check plenty of positive boxes.

“It will provide them with a new learning experience. It will provide them in meeting people from an area that isn’t from our neck of the woods. Again, the teamwork piece of it, someone’s going to have to turn the ropes. And they’re gonna have to demonstrate how to jump in, jump out. It’s a timing thing, there’ll be patterns. I’m sure there’s going to be kids cheering on other kids so there’s a mental health piece that comes with inclusion,” said Robarge.

Robarge adds that inclusion remains a focus.

“So, even if you’re not the most physically able to get in there and jump the rope, could you just be the rope turner or could you be a counter, because that’s a part of the competition is timing and counting jumps. So there’s ways for everybody depending on what their physical capacity is to be involved,” said Robarge.

A New York State Office of Children and Family Services grant has allowed the county to hire the Brooklyn-based Ms. K’s Dance Academy to facilitate the program.

Kyaisha Max-Macarthy, known by her students as Ms. K, says she’s grateful to be able to pass her childhood pastime on to future generations.

“And I have created an awesome way to keep young people interested and keeping the sport alive. And that is making fun Double Dutch, right? I grew up doing Double Dutch inside of a gym, always under a clock. So, I love opportunities where I’m able to come out, teach kids, teach kids how to jump,” said Max-Macarthy.

Max-Macarthy says it’s a somewhat obscure sport and she’ll be measuring the success of the program by a few factors.

“So we want to leave here with every single participant at least trying the sport of Double Dutch, and exposing them to the foundations of Double Dutch. We even have the New York state-rep of the American Double Dutch League coming out just to support, you know, the fact that these participants are even willing to try,” said Max-Macarthy.

The Thursday competition will be held at Gavin Park at 2:30 p.m.