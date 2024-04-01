Vietnam veterans were honored Friday in Schenectady County

Schenectady County honored its Vietnam veterans at a ceremony in Schenectady Friday.

Dozens of veterans were in attendance for National Vietnam War Veterans Day. At the county’s memorial, state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat from the 111th District, said the ceremony honors a neglected group of veterans.

“These are veterans that did not get the welcome home, that they deserve; the respect the appreciation, they didn't get. And this is our opportunity, on days like this, to come together and to hear about their service and sacrifices and to welcome them home properly,” Santabarbara said.

Schenectady County Legislator Holly Vellano, a Conservative from the 4th District, chairs the county’s Military Affairs and Veterans Committee.

“Today, we rectify that oversight by honoring your service, your sacrifices and your unwavering devotion to our nation. May this memorial serve as a symbol of our gratitude and as a beacon of hope for future generations. Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice,” Vellano said.

Some 2,700 Vietnam veterans call Schenectady County home, and one in 12 residents is a veteran.

SUNY Schenectady President Steady Moono says the ceremony is important to remind younger generations of the impact of the conflict.

“As the president of the college, often I worry whether our students really understand the sacrifices that you make, and that we stand on your shoulders. So again, I want to say thank you. And that sounds so hollow. It sounds so hollow, but we say it from the bottom of our hearts. We are here because you gave more than much, you give your lives,” Moono said.

Santabarbara says the lessons learned from the war, especially those surrounding mental health, remain vital today.

“Let us strive to ensure our veterans receive the care and support they deserve, including access to quality health care, employment opportunities, assistance in navigating the challenges of PTSD. Let's also reaffirm our commitment to never forget the sacrifices made by our Vietnam veterans, their courage and dedication serve as an inspiration to all of us, reminding us the true cost of freedom and the importance of standing united as a nation,” Santabarbara said.

Gene Loparco shared his experiences, telling the crowd he went over on December 11th, 1967, just before the Tet Offensive.



“Along with the 500,000 GIs, I was there. That's when the Viet Cong hit the whole country, all the bases and the camps from Saigon to Da Nang. At night, the coastline was watched by us airmen with their M-16s, just walking up and down their coasts making sure no one lands and you can see the red and green flares which were action in nearby areas. The next day, you can see the bombs coming off those planes and it looked like a John Wayne movie,” Loparco said.

Loparco says, while the Capital Region already honors its Vietnam vets, another memorial in Glenville is coming soon.

“It's the Capital Region Veterans Memorial, that soon we'll be having groundbreaking, and it represents to honor, respect over 3,000 KIAs in 11 counties locally within 75 miles,” Loparco said.

Loparco also lost family and friends in the war.

“My cousin, Robert Razzano from Cohoes, was a Navy medic got killed on August 21st, 1969. And the other one that I remember fondly, is my 1963 high school classmate from West Genesee in Syracuse. He was captured on June 12th, 1966. His remains have never been returned,” Loparco said.

That classmate was Gregory Harris, after whom Syracuse International Airport’s Military Courtesy room was named.

The Marine Corps League honored the veterans with a gun salute, with Walter Schlegel, a fellow Vietnam veteran, playing Taps, and two Niskayuna High School students, Megan Breslin and Priscayah Singh, performing “God Bless America.”