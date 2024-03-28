© 2024
All Things Considered

Use-of-force case sent to court diversion

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 28, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
A use-of-force case against two Vermont state police troopers has been sent to Court Diversion for resolution.

In May 2023, Vermont State Police Sergeant Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki were each charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment in Vermont Superior Court.

In June 2022 they deployed a beanbag, which struck a suspect who subsequently fell off a roof.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office says all of the parties involved have agreed to a referral of the case to Court Diversion to engage in a restorative justice process.
