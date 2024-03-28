Use-of-force case sent to court diversion

A use-of-force case against two Vermont state police troopers has been sent to Court Diversion for resolution.

In May 2023, Vermont State Police Sergeant Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki were each charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment in Vermont Superior Court.

In June 2022 they deployed a beanbag, which struck a suspect who subsequently fell off a roof.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office says all of the parties involved have agreed to a referral of the case to Court Diversion to engage in a restorative justice process.