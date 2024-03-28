Glens Falls celebrates champion high school athletes

The City of Glens Falls celebrated its high school’s athletes with a parade through downtown and a ceremony Wednesday.

Fans and families of the Glens Falls boys basketball team, Adirondack United girls ice hockey team, and alpine skier Piper Dock cheered the champion athletes after their successful seasons.

Rain and gray skies kept many would-be parade-goers away, but standing across the street from the Crandall Public Library, proud hockey dad Tom Monks says he wouldn’t dream of missing it.

Monks says his daughter Alle Webb had a memorable season with Adirondack United.

“This is something they’ll always have. You know it’s a beautiful moment with their friends and they’ll just cherish the moment. They were a great team, they were like 18-0. Super hockey team, second year out, and we’re just so proud of them,” said Monks.

Retired high school teacher Dolores Koeneke was walking her dog down Glen Street just minutes after the parade went by.

“This whole thing is just so wonderful and I’m glad they’re celebrating them. You know, the kids, they worked hard and they deserve it as do the parents. I had intended to go but I had forgotten all about it, it’s a problem with old age,” said Koeneke.

Junior Kellen Driscoll is on the Glens Falls boys basketball team that just won a state championship at nearby Cool Insuring Arena. The victory had special resonance for the city as the tournament departs for Binghamton.

“Yeah, you know, it’s a dream come true. Especially in front of our crowd that was there that night. And then, we’re all a super tight group and so it’s just a great thing to do it with this team,” said Driscoll.

On the next float over, hockey coach Jeff Willis is celebrating the Adirondack United, which avenged a loss in 2023’s championship with a victory in the title game last month.

“This was all about unfinished business. We came one game short last year and this year they returned and we got the job done. We’re really excited for the girls, they deserve all of this,” said Willis.

Center Tekla Fine-Lease of Queensbury and Saratogian defender Alyssa Temple reflected on the moments the team spent together.

“I think the best time was just spending the bus ride back after winning the championship, the state championship, it was just like a moment I think everyone was just trying to hold onto and we didn’t want it to end,” said Fine Lease.

“Yeah I also liked all the hotel trips when we were away, we had a lot of fun hanging out in the rooms together,” said Temple.

Glens Falls High School Public Relations Director Skye Heritage says the athletics wins were felt throughout the school.

“So positive, especially in our hallways and in the community in general. You know, last year we went through this really intensive process to define our values and goals. And it’s unity, strength, passion, and grit. And each one of these athletes really show that and it’s so much fun to have the community rallying behind,” said Heritage.

Following the procession, a crowd gathered in Cool Insuring Arena’s conference hall.

David Steans has been a fan of the Black Bears for six decades.

“I love watching them play basketball, man. And this team is awesome. Everybody is asking me, ‘who’s the best?’ And I’m like, ‘oh boy.’ They pass the ball, the ball don’t hit the floor, they can all shoot—any night, any second one can get hot. And I love the comradery they have, they play hard,” said Steans.

Mayor Bill Collins reminded the student-athletes to relish the moment.

“But I can tell you that I am not a New York state champion. I got beat here in the semifinals of the Section II tournament in wrestling. It was 40-years ago and I remember it like it was yesterday. And if you don’t think that it makes a difference, it certainly does. And it puts you in a new category. You are leaders, people are looking up to you, please make sure you remember that,” said Collins.

Piper Dock, the celebrated 9th-grade skier, is the first Glens Falls female athlete to win the slalom.