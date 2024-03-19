A new coworking space in Albany allows business and administration to operate one roof

A new coworking space has arrived in Albany, but it’s probably not what you’re picturing. Launchbox blends co-working and co-warehousing in one.

During the pandemic, many businesses didn’t renew leases — unsure when workers would return to offices. Or, some people took on new ventures with their newfound free time and have been working out of home offices that have grown cramped as their business grows.

Jeff Mirel, a principal at Rosenblum Development Corp., says Launchbox has a warehouse suite for everyone.

“You can really consolidate all of your operations in under one roof,” Mirel said. “So, whether it's receiving material, putting that material together, picking and packing orders, assembling them, updating your website with product photography, taking those packages, moving them to our loading dock, and then having them shipped out. Everything happens here under one roof.”

Mirel says the space allows for customers’ needs to be met in one building — with a photo studio, daily mail pickups, 24/7 access, and more than 80 suites ranging from 150 to 1,000 square feet.

Walking through the warehouse with suites lining both sides of the wall with yellow and gray doors, Mirel says Launchbox combines the advantages of coworking with warehousing.

“The space that we're standing in right now, which is you know, a shipping receiving area with multiple loading docks for trucks and trailers of all sizes as well as a drive-up bay, FedEx, Ups, USPS will be making daily pickups and deliveries and then Launchbox also provides material handling equipment like pallet jacks and handcarts for members to use,” Mirel said.

Rosenblum Development retrofitted the building, which previously manufactured engine parts and locomotive turbochargers, to create a space that is environmentally friendly using electric air source heat pumps and solar panels. Mirel says all rooms are climate controlled to keep products and employees safe.

And when approving applicants, Mirel says they are cognizant of limiting anything that would produce excess smells, dust, or noise.

Meeting and office spaces are on the second floor, allowing companies that need separate administrative space to work in the same building as their units.

“What we're standing in now is one of what we call one of our jump suites,” Mirel said. “And as you can see, this comes with a reception, bullpen area, several private offices, a small conference room, a kitchenette, and storage room.”

Denette Beaudoin has been working out of her home creating floral arrangements. Beaudoin says Journey Decor started during the pandemic as a way to get rid of extra wedding decor. Beaudoin says moving into a 600-square foot suite suits her business’ current needs.

“I did have a question. Like, if we did start picking up quicker, and I needed to bring on more makers or have more inventory on hand, could we move up to the next size,” Beaudoin said. “And he said without a doubt, I would be able to do that. So, another plus for me was I wouldn't be locked into something for a super long time and it no longer fit my business needs. And that I have the option that I could just literally take a cart and move around the corner to a larger suite if I did need that.”

David Golen is the General Manager of Adirondack Combustion Technologies, which works with the sales, service, and engineering for boilers, control systems, and utility powered equipment. The company previously used Rosenblum’s co-working space, Hone Coworks, but was ready to expand.

“In the old facility, we always had an issue with large deliveries, tractor trailer deliveries, palletized goods, because the old space wasn't designed for that kind of traffic,” Golen said. “Here at the warehouse. One of the key points that I was looking at, and why we invested in this is they have a complete functional loading dock that that can accept a tractor trailer of any size.”

Launchbox, which opened March 1, is located around the corner from Albany International Airport.