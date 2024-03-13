© 2024
Sen. Warren says she stands with striking MASS MoCA workers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 13, 2024 at 1:43 PM EDT
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters in North Adams, Massachusetts city hall while State Senator Adam Hinds looks on.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in North Adams, Massachusetts, in August 2022.

Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren says she’s backing union workers on strike at a North Adams museum.

Around 120 UAW 2110 workers at MASS MoCA have been on strike since March 6th amid stalled contract negotiations.

Warren, who is running for a third term, reposted WAMC coverage of the work stoppage on X.com – formerly Twitter – with the following message:

“I stand in solidarity with UAW workers striking for higher pay at MASS MoCA. Museum management should negotiate with union workers in good faith for a fair deal.”

MASS MoCA maintains that it has negotiated fairly with the union and that it stands by the contract it offered workers.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
