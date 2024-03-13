Sen. Warren says she stands with striking MASS MoCA workers

Around 120 UAW 2110 workers at MASS MoCA have been on strike since March 6th amid stalled contract negotiations.

Warren, who is running for a third term, reposted WAMC coverage of the work stoppage on X.com – formerly Twitter – with the following message:

“I stand in solidarity with UAW workers striking for higher pay at MASS MoCA. Museum management should negotiate with union workers in good faith for a fair deal.”

MASS MoCA maintains that it has negotiated fairly with the union and that it stands by the contract it offered workers.