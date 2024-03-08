UMass Amherst formally announces move to Mid-American Conference

UMass Amherst says it will be leaving the Atlantic 10 Conference after accepting an invitation from the Mid-American Conference.

The university formally announced Thursday that it will join the MAC as a full member, effective July 1, 2025, with most all of its programs remaining in the Atlantic 10 for the 2024-25 academic year. Its football program previously competed in the MAC a decade ago.

At a news conference, Athletic Director Ryan Bamford emphasized how that the new conference gives the university’s student athletes an opportunity to thrive.

"We're not just going to go in and think that it's time to relax or rest or be content, but it's time to accelerate and it's time to do more and it's time to be better and it's time to be great, and that is what has me excited about what is ahead for our athletic program,” he said.

With UMass Amherst, the MAC will grow to 13 members, including Akron, Buffalo, and Bowling Green.

The university’s hockey program will remain in the Hockey East Association.