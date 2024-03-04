Hot water line ruptures on SUNY Plattsburgh campus

A break in an underground high temperature water line has affected heating systems in several buildings on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

The hot water line at the intersection of Rugar Street and Sanborn Avenue ruptured on Saturday, interrupting the heating systems in four residence halls and two other buildings, including a dining hall. Other buildings experienced intermittent disruptions in heating over the weekend.

Alternative arrangements were made for classes in Sibley Hall and its child care center has been closed through Tuesday.

Other services are asked to check online updatesregarding repairs.

