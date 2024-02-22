Albany County legislator Dustin Reidy launches bid for state Assembly

An Albany County legislator is launching a bid for the New York State Assembly.

Dustin Reidy, who represents the 30th District in Guilderland, is looking to succeed fellow Democrat Pat Fahy of the 109th Assembly District.

Fahy is running for the 46th Senate District seat, which will be vacated when longtime Senator Neil Breslin retires at the end of the year.

Speaking to 1199 SEIU union members Wednesday in Albany, Reidy says he’ll carry on Fahy’s legacy.

“I’m running with a progressive policy vision and an energetic approach to bring everyone to the table so that together we can identify the challenges and find their solutions. The 109th District deserves and needs a strong Democratic voice,” Reidy said.

A Democratic primary is already shaping up. Albany Common Councilors Owusu Anane of the 10th Ward, Gabriella Romero of the 6th Ward, and Ginny Farrell of the 13th Ward are also running to succeed Fahy, as well as county legislators Sam Fein of the 6th District and Andrew Joyce of the 9th District.

Reidy, a former healthcare professional and administrator, says ensuring residents get the care they need is key, adding he’ll continue work he started during his time in the county legislature to reduce gun violence.

“I will be relentless in working to end the threat of gun violence and make sure no student going to school, no one walking down the streets of our neighborhoods, or entering their place of worship ever has to worry that the unthinkable could happen. I'll fight against climate change and expand healthcare access while reducing health care costs. And I will stand firm on women having full the full range of reproductive health care rights including abortion,” Reidy said.

Reidy says he supports Medicare for All, citing affordability as a key concern.

“We need creative solutions to increase our affordable and accessible housing. We need to do everything we can to fight climate change. And there's an opportunity here with the offshore wind project, with Plug Power, with SUNY Nanotech to bring in good union, middle income jobs that will fight climate change here in the district,” Reidy said.

Maurice Brown, 1199 SEIU’s political director, says Reidy is the union’s ideal candidate.

“Looking at Dustin's record, everything he's done for our members as a county legislator, the things he mentioned, you know, helping folks on our campaigns behind the scenes for President Obama, unifying labor, talk about women’s rights, LGBT community, housing, no disrespect to the other candidates, he's actually shown and done the work,’” Brown said.

The primary election is June 25th, with the general election on November 5th.