District attorney's office, school district investigate alleged racist bullying at school in Southwick, Mass.

In a letter sent to the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, the Greater Springfield NAACP has demanded an immediate investigation into what it called "allegations of racist bullying."

The NAACP chapter says white students at Southwick Regional High School allegedly held an online “slave auction” where they placed bids to purchase Black students, in addition to alleged harassment and the use of slurs.

The organization said it was following up on a complaint made by Allyson Lopez on behalf of her daughter, Skyla.

In a statement, superintendent Jennifer Willard says the district notified parents on Feb. 12 of what it called "a highly inappropriate and racist conversation on Snapchat" involving students from the high school.

Willard said an investigation was launched and later concluded on Feb. 16. Citing student privacy laws, she noted the district could not comment on the investigation's results or disciplinary actions taken.

The Hampden County District Attorney's Office says it’s also investigating.

