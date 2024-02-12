WAMC Sports Report 2/12/24: Mahomes rallies Chiefs to repeat Super Bowl win, 25-22 over 49ers in OT

NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have made the Kansas City Chiefs a dynasty. They’re already thinking three-peat. First, they had to become the NFL’s first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years. Mahomes made sure of it, leading another super comeback on the NFL’s biggest stage in America’s showcase capital. Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman as the Chiefs rallied in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the NFL’s ninth repeat Super Bowl champs. With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years and joined some of the league’s greatest franchises.

Taylor Swift keeps finding herself on the winning side. She kissed boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field after his Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. And she celebrated with his family and many of her famous friends including Blake Lively and Ice Spice when the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown in overtime. Swift had to fly halfway around the world to make it to the game in Las Vegas after a series of concerts in Tokyo. Right before that, she won album of the year for a record fourth time at the Grammys.

Patrick Mahomes put himself squarely in the conversation for the best quarterbacks of all time with another Super Bowl victory in dramatic fashion. The two-time league MVP led the Kansas City Chiefs for a tying field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation Sunday and then threw the touchdown pass that gave them a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. It was the second straight Super Bowl title for Mahomes and the Chiefs and and his third ring overall. Tom Brady has the record for a starting QB with seven rings, but that hardly seems out of reach.

San Francisco's decision to take the ball first in overtime of the Super Bowl will be debated for a while. The 49ers drove for a field goal, then lost 25-22 when Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City 75 yards the other way for the winning touchdown. San Francisco’s drive ended when the 49ers kicked a field goal on fourth-and-4 from the 9. If they’d known three points wouldn’t be good enough, they could have gone for a touchdown in that spot. Instead it was the Chiefs who knew exactly what they needed to do to win.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning TD, in the process helping Kelce keep his promise while sending Swift and everyone in her suite into a celebratory frenzy.

Usher emerged at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: one with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience. He started with “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” "Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.” Then Alicia Keys joined in front of bright red piano for her song “If I Ain’t Got You,” which morphed into “My Boo,” Usher losing a glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson — notable for a performance during Black History Month. “They said I wouldn’t make it,” he told the crowd, dedicating the set to his “mama.”

NBA

Jayson Tatum had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Boston Celtics withstood a late rally to beat the Miami Heat 110-106. Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 points and Jrue Holiday scored 15 for Boston, which hit 16 of 39 3-point attempts. The Celtics have won all three matchups with the Heat this season and have won six of the last seven games against them. The loss came in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last season, when Boston forced the deciding game after losing the first three. Tyler Herro had 22 of his 24 points in the second half for Miami.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 38 points, Jalen Williams scored 32 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 127-113. Williams also had nine assists and seven rebounds for the Thunder, who beat the Kings for the first time in three meetings this season. Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk led the team in scoring with 26 points. De’Aaron Fox, who was averaging nearly 27 points per game, was held to 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting for the Kings.

NHL

Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Torey Krug had five assists and the St. Louis Blues earned a 7-2 victory at the Montreal Canadiens on Super Bowl Sunday. Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists, Jake Neighbours added a goal and one assist, while Colton Parayko, Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker also scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues. St. Louis has won seven of its past eight games. Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored for Montreal, while Jake Allen stopped 29 shots. The Canadiens lost their second in a row after a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday and fell to 1-9-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

J.T. Miller scored with 4.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory at the Washington Capitals. Miller's goal off a turnover by Connor McMichael helped the Canucks snap a two-game losing streak. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves to pick up the victory. The Capitals lost for a sixth time in seven games despite Alex Ovechkin extending his goal-scoring streak to five. Nic Dowd also scored for scuffling Washington.

PHOENIX OPEN

Nick Taylor made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four in regulation Sunday, capping another wild week at the Phoenix Open with his second memorable victory. Taylor closed with a 6-under 65 to reach 21-under 263, with the 35-year-old Canadian forcing the playoff with a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th. Both players birdied the extra hole and hit the green on No. 18 a second time, and Taylor birdied the hole for the third time in less than an hour. He won his fourth PGA Tour title. Last year, he took the Canadian Open with a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth extra hole.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UMass 81 Rhode Island 79

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse 73 Louisville 72

South Carolina 83 UConn 65

Caitlin Clark’s pursuit of the NCAA women’s career scoring record will continue for at least four more days after her 31-point performance in No. 2 Iowa’s 82-79 loss to Nebraska. The generational talent who has brought unprecedented attention to women’s basketball came into the game 39 points from passing Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527 for Washington from 2013-17. Clark went scoreless the last 12 1/2 minutes against Nebraska and now needs eight points to break the record. She’ll likely do it Thursday night in Iowa City against Michigan.

RUNNING

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, has died along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya. Kiptum was 24, and the world record he set last year at the Chicago Marathon was ratified by international track federation World Athletics just last week. Kiptum, who was Kenyan, and his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, were killed in the crash late Sunday. Police said their vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and Kiptum was driving when it veered off a road and into a ditch before hitting a tree.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored twice, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 24 saves and Canada routed the United States 6-1 on Sunday in the decisive seventh game of the Rivalry Series. Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada and Sarah Nurse added three assists. It’s the second straight Rivalry Series in which the United States won the first three games, only to see Canada storm back and win four straight. Grace Zumwinkle scored for the Americans. Nicole Hensley stopped 10 of 13 shots before being replaced midway thorough the game by Abbey Levy, who made six saves.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.