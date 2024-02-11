Two killed in Orange County crash

New York State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Orange County Friday.

According to troopers, a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop around 10 p.m. on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. A short time later, the officer who initiated the stop observed a three-vehicle collision involving the suspect vehicle on U.S. Route 6.

Police say the vehicle rear-ended a minivan, causing the van to cross the center line. The van was then struck by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The two occupants of the minivan, who were not identified by police, were killed in the crash. A passenger was brought to the hospital. Police say two people in the suspect vehicle, who were also not identified, were later located.

Witnesses or those with any information are asked to contact State Police at 845-344-5300.