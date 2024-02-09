Vermont lawsuit against Exxon to return to state court

The Vermont Attorney General is praising a federal district court decision to keep a case filed against Exxon in state court.

The suit filed against Exxon and other fossil fuel producers in September 2021 alleges the companies misrepresented and concealed the connection between their products and climate change.

The defendants had removed the case to the federal court arguing the claims are governed by federal law.

The federal district court in Burlington has granted the state Attorney General’s motion that the case be returned to state court, ruling that the consumer protection case claims “deceptive and unfair practices that took place exclusively within the State of Vermont.”