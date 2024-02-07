Financial literacy initiative launched to help domestic and sexual abuse survivors

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and domestic violence support groups say a new partnership is aiming to help domestic victims and survivors get out by improving their financial skills.

Scott, a Republican, said Tuesday that sexual abuse and domestic violence is on the rise. He cited data that in 2023 the member organizations of the Vermont Network against Domestic and Sexual Violence received more than 23,000 calls and provided in-person assistance to nearly 8,500 survivors. Scott announced a new initiative to help.

“This initiative will help survivors with financial empowerment because studies have shown that economic instability is one of the primary barriers preventing victims of domestic and sexual violence from leaving the situation they find themselves in,” stated Scott. “Our work to address the crisis of domestic and sexual violence cannot stop until it’s no longer needed.”

Vermont Network against Domestic and Sexual Violence Executive Director Karen Tronsgard-Scott says the initiative is unique due to the collaboration between the nonprofit, business and the public sectors.

“This new initiative will utilize financial empowerment training and credit building opportunities,” explained Tronsgard-Scott. “The financial toll of domestic and sexual violence is immense. At the Network we estimate that our state spends over $100 million a year responding to domestic violence and this includes the costs associated with the response from law enforcement, corrections, medical and social services. But by far the most profound cost of domestic violence is on victims and survivors themselves.”

The partnership includes the Network, M&T Bank, and the Vermont Treasurer’s office.

M & T Bank Vermont Regional President Heidi Stumpff says financial literacy is critical for domestic and sexual violence survivors to regain independence, and the bank will provide funding for the initiative.

“M&T Bank has pledged $100,000 over four years to the statewide partnership to bring financial literacy to a vulnerable group of Vermonters,” announced Stumpff. “Financial literacy is a critical piece for domestic and sexual violence survivors to regain independence. Additionally, our M&T employees through their commitment to volunteerism are poised to provide the critical training and one-on-one support through the 15 advocate agencies throughout Vermont.”

Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak says the office has long advocated for financial literacy and after he took office he wanted to create a program that would not only teach but help empower those involved.

“The partnership will also include a financial match program available to survivors,” noted Pieciak. “The match funds will be offered to participants to boost their savings. There’ll also be a financial empowerment grant program, both of which will be administered by the Network. And I also want to call out the office of the Massachusetts Treasurer who implemented a similar program with M&T Bank in Massachusetts over the last few years. This was an opportunity for us to learn from partners within New England, to build on it and make it something unique for Vermont.”

Tronsgard-Scott called the $100,000 funding commitment significant.

“This will give us the opportunity to train those advocates,” said Tronsgard-Scott. ”And then this idea of matched savings. They can come away with enough money for a deposit on an apartment or on a car, to pay off utility bills that are sitting outstanding left over from their abusive relationship. Another provision in this program is credit repair. And so we’re looking forward to making that $100,000 have the biggest impact possible.”

Circle Vermont, Washington County’s domestic violence agency based in Barre, provides shelter, legal aid and support for abuse victims and survivors. Shelter Coordinator Ari Menard hears many different stories of abuse and has found the biggest barrier to allowing survivors to move out and reestablish their lives is financial abuse.

“I’m excited that we’re recognizing the harms and barriers faced by the people I work with,” said Menard. “And programs such as this that address the financial toll of abuse and the impossibility of exiting poverty under conditions of oppression create a more equitable, just and fair world for all.”

Governor Scott signed a proclamation declaring February 6th Financial Empowerment for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence Day in Vermont.

