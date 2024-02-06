© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pignatelli will not seek re-election; dean of Western Mass. state delegation has been in office since 2003.
All Things Considered

Vermont state trooper nominated for international award

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 6, 2024 at 7:45 PM EST
Vermont State Police official photo of Trooper Michelle Archer taken July 11, 2018.
ADAM SILVERMAN/VERMONT STATE POLICE
/
ADAM SILVERMAN / VERMONT STATE POLICE
Vermont State Police official photo of Trooper Michelle Archer taken July 11, 2018

The Vermont state trooper who jumped into a frozen pond to save an 8-year-old child in December has been selected as a finalist for an international award.

Trooper Michelle Archer is one of four finalists from across the U.S. and Canada for the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year Award. It recognizes state and provincial police officers who have “demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism in the previous year.”

Archer was nominated by Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham, who calls her a hero for not hesitating in entering the freezing water to rescue the girl.

The Trooper of the Year will be named in March.
Tags
News Vermont State PoliceTrooper Michelle Archer
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More