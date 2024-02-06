Vermont state trooper nominated for international award

The Vermont state trooper who jumped into a frozen pond to save an 8-year-old child in December has been selected as a finalist for an international award.

Trooper Michelle Archer is one of four finalists from across the U.S. and Canada for the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year Award. It recognizes state and provincial police officers who have “demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism in the previous year.”

Archer was nominated by Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham, who calls her a hero for not hesitating in entering the freezing water to rescue the girl.

The Trooper of the Year will be named in March.

