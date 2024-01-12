Troopers and homeowner recommended for lifesaving award

Vermont State Police say an 8-year-old girl has fully recovered after falling through ice last month.

The morning of Sunday, December 17th the unidentified girl and her siblings were playing near and on an ice-covered pond on East View Road in Cambridge, Vermont. Thin ice broke and two of the children fell in.

Police say the 80-year-old homeowner was able to rescue a 6-year-old and called 911 when he could not reach the older sibling.

Trooper Michelle Archer was on patrol in the area, arrived in less than five minutes and swam out to rescue the girl. The child’s injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening but she has since fully recovered.

Vermont State Police leadership has recommended that two troopers and the homeowner receive the agency’s Lifesaving Award.