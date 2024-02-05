Vermont logging company sued over consumer fraud complaints

The Vermont Attorney General is suing a logging company for consumer fraud.

The lawsuit claims that Codling Brothers Logging of Washington County, Vermont and the brothers who own it violated the Vermont Consumer Protection Act. Between February 2018 and February 2020, the brothers allegedly solicited at least five landowners promising to compensate them for timber they would harvest on their land.

The suit claims the brothers made misleading statements, took more logs than agreed, failed to compensate landowners, caused significant damage to the properties and avoided contact after unauthorized cutting or missing payments.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction, restitution and civil penalties against the company.