Maria College in Albany debuts new virtual reality training for nurses

A new learning center that mixes real-life experiences with virtual reality is now open at Maria College in Albany.

The Center for Academic Innovation at the private Catholic College is part of the Andrea Lewis Siek School of Nursing. A highlight is the Virtual Reality Nursing Hub, a lab space dedicated to extended reality, where students combine virtual simulation with real-life action. Colllege president Dr. Lynn Ortale says the Center keeps Maria at the forefront of nursing education.

“We have 65 years of tradition of educating and training top-tier nurses to care for our community. To do justice to the tradition means we must leverage technological innovation, ensuring that our graduates remain among the best educated, the most comprehensively trained, and beyond practice-ready professionals entering the field to serve the Capital Region,” Ortale said.

Ortale tipped her cap to Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko of the 20th District, who helped secure $770,000 in federal funding for the project.

Another quarter million dollars came from an anonymous donor.

Tonko says the technology is a way to build up to real-life clinical work without worrying about harming an actual person, adding it helps address a shortage of nurses.

“When you see something like this, you see firsthand the enthusiasm and the excitement, but also the impact for the Capital Region,” Tonko said.

Tonko says the money comes from Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, of which he says only 15 could be submitted.

Dr. Jason Coley is the Center’s director.

“Today, we are introducing virtual reality to Maria's nursing simulation education and innovative learning approach that we believe will transform how students learn how faculty teach, and how competencies are achieved,” he said. “VR nursing simulations enhance experiential learning by allowing students to discuss, inquire and learn collaboratively in shared virtual spaces,” Coley said.

The Center joins existing simulation suites, where students and instructors can practice on mannequins.

Coley says the simulations can be adapted to instructor and student needs, and says the college plans for a mobile VR lab to bring the tech on the road, connecting remote students to new opportunities.

Coley says the simulations are as realistic as possible.

“You step into, in most scenarios, a PPE room, which is a personal protection environment. So the student first gets assessed on whether in virtual reality, they put on their gloves, they wash their hands, they put on a face mask, and how long it took them to do those operations. Do they do them in the right order, right, obviously, you need to wash your hands before you put on gloves, not the other way around. And then when they're ready, they'll advance to the scenario room,” Coley said.

Maria College nursing student Jamie Jesionowski says the new lab is a good support to classroom learning.

“The first time I went into virtual reality, it was a little intimidating, but it ended up being once you get your way around it, as someone has who's never done virtual reality before to step into it once you get the work your way around it, it's very beneficial,” Jesionowski said.

In this particular scenario:

“We have a mom who's pregnant. And we're working our way through giving her fluids and maintaining her vitals. And she's also on seizure precautions. So as you're in this scenario, it gives you different scenarios that you need to work on within that scenario,” Jesionowski said.

Coley says simulations develop as students go along. In this case?

“She will eventually scenario start hemorrhaging. So they will have to address that situation,” Coley said.

Coley says concerns that virtual reality and simulation will replace traditional learning methods are unfounded.

“What they're doing is adding one more tool to the learning toolbox, one more piece of technology that specializes in a particular aspect of the nursing simulation education and does it very well. This is, I think, the future because it provides a lot of resources, a lot of benefits with relatively much more affordable for most schools compared to clinical placements,” Coley said.

Coley says students can use the Center as they please to work through a variety of scenarios, and adds professors can also watch and evaluate.

