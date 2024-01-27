"We've done nothing": Pattern report compares NY's housing solutions to MA, NJ

Governor Kathy Hochul's controversial housing plan proposed last year would have mandated the construction of housing projects across New York, allowing the state, in some cases, to circumvent local zoning officials to get the job done. But the plan fell through in Albany, facing objections by rural and suburban lawmakers concerned about "home rule": the autonomy of local governments to lead their communities.

Hochul's updated plan outlined in her 2025 budget now opts for incentives over mandates, but a new report by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress argues New York can balance the two to combat its housing crisis — because states like New Jersey and Massachusetts are already doing it. Pattern President and CEO Adam Bosch spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.

You can read the full "Local Zoning, Regional Needs" report here.