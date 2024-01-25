American Lung Association gives New York a failing grade on tobacco

The American Lung Association's 2024 “State of Tobacco Control” report is out. New York gets a failing grade for Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Funding.

The 22nd annual report evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends laws and policies. The mixed grades New York received saw no change from last year with the exception of coverage and access to services to quit tobacco, which has risen from C to B. Trevor Summerfield is ALA's Director of Advocacy in New York and Vermont.

"When it comes to New York, we have you know, great smoke-free workplace laws, we get an A there," Summerfield said. "State tobacco taxes has a B. It could be higher, but really would point out that you know, New York did again, you know, move forward with an increased cigarette tax and tobacco tax that we know again, will prevent people from picking up and hopefully lead them to quit in the first place. New York, again has pretty good coverage when it comes to access to services to quit tobacco. We've got the state quit line, and access to nicotine replacement therapy services as well. I would say when it comes to the downside of things, again, to highlight that, it comes to funding and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. Again, last year, New York missed the mark with not passing any legislation that would have prohibited the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes."

New York received a D for its efforts to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products and an F in funding for state tobacco prevention programs. Vermont got an A for smoke-free air and access to cessation services, a B for tobacco taxes and an F for tobacco prevention funding and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Summerfield admits the Empire State missed the bar set in 2023's report that found New York was poised to lead the nation in policy efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

"Last year, when we had talked and this report came out, while we were so optimistic. So at that point, Governor Hochul did come out and propose increases to funding to the Senate. And unfortunately, at the end of the year, they just weren't approved. There was a slight uptick in funding, but nowhere near what the CDC recommends. And right now currently, as it stands, even with the funding increase from last year, they are still woefully underfunded, and not even meeting 25% of what the CDC recommends states should be putting into their tobacco control program," said Summerfield.

Dr. David Hill practices full-time pulmonary and critical care medicine and is Chair-Elect for the American Lung Association National Board. He says if you don't smoke, don't start.

"The only thing we're supposed to put into our lungs is clean air," Hill said. "Tobacco smoking is the major risk factor for developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and for developing lung cancer. And it's also associated with coronary artery disease and higher risk of stroke, along with multiple other cancers. So really, it's one of the most important things you can control in order to avoid developing disease."

Summerfield says the report's message is clear.

"When it comes to smoking and the actual number, when it comes to New Yorkers and their health care costs, it is staggering. It is in the billions of dollars. And we know that when it comes to tobacco use, that it is costing our health care system and New Yorkers personally, on an individual level, and their families, their friends. Everybody that's concerned about them. It's too high. The cost is too high. And it's it's a financial cost, but it's also a livelihood issue and quality of life issue," Summerfield said.

Connecticut received two F's for tobacco prevention and cessation funding and flavored tobacco products, two B's for smoke-free air and tobacco taxes, and a C in access to cessation services.

Massachusetts gets two A's for smoke-free air and flavored tobacco products, two B's in access to cessation services and tobacco taxes, and an F in tobacco prevention and cessation funding.

Read the report here.